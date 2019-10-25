BOLIVAR — The Bolivar community will receive its first look at Alfred State College architecture students’ vision — two months in the making — for a revitalized downtown.
At the 7 p.m. presentation on Nov. 4 in the Bolivar-Richburg High School gym, students will present the final product of their work for a re-imagined Bolivar.
Alfred State students were challenged to transform Bolivar from a community in economic and demographic decline — despite its rich history, small-town charm and natural beauty and a unique cultural heritage in the oil industry — into an alluring destination by focusing on the use of branding, place-making and commerce.
Angela M. McKay, assistant director of economic development and planning for Allegany County, said the Alfred State students visited Bolivar at the end of August to assess the needs and aspects of the community.
"The final product of their investigation and creative re-envisioning will be presented at the Nov. 4 public meeting for the community, where they’ll walk residents through their process; provide high-quality illustrations of their proposed community enhancements; and answer questions from community members," McKay said in a press release.
This Community Visualization Study is a part of a senior-level Architecture Design Studio course, taught by William Dean and made possible through funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission. Over the course of the project, students build real-world leadership skills and are immersed in the local community.
“Working with the community of Bolivar has been an eye-opening experience and taught each of us a little more about the profession we wish to be a part of,” said Caleb Boyce-Wright, a student in the course. “Collaborating with, and designing for, a small rural town has forced us to research, think, and design for a real client — and we hope it has been as rewarding for the community as it has been for our studio.”
McKay said past studies have taken place in Alfred, Andover, Canaseraga, Cuba and Wellsville, giving Allegany County municipalities assistance in long-range planning.
This group’s task was to develop a strategic plan for the town and village of Bolivar which provided a framework for growth, development, community engagement in five areas:
- Business development
- Historic and cultural assets
- Streetscape improvements
- Community spaces and recreation
- Community pride
Bolivar outlined its goals, objectives and strategies for the growth of its business and tourism economy, preservation of its historic and cultural assets, and future plans for transforming its public spaces.
Bolivar’s strategic plan was completed and released on Aug. 1. The document has proved to be a critical resource for the Alfred State students as they’ve developed their new vision for the community and will also provide a framework to go after grant funds in the future.