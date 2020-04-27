Students from Cattaraugus and Allegany counties have been recognized for their academic achievements at their respective universities.
They include:
- Samuel Hungerford of Allegany, is the recipient of the Award for Academic Excellence in international business from Saint Vincent College, Latrobe, Pa.
- Mary Ring of Olean, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2023, earned the fall 2019 Dean’s Award with Distinction.
- Anantha Metta of Allegany, a biology and pre-medicine major, is the recipient of the Freshman Academic Excellence Award from Pitt-Bradford, Bradford, Pa.
