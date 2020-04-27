Students from Cattaraugus and Allegany counties have been recognized for their academic achievements at their respective universities.

They include:

  • Samuel Hungerford of Allegany, is the recipient of the Award for Academic Excellence in international business from Saint Vincent College, Latrobe, Pa.
  • Mackenzie Marsh

of Randolph, an accounting and business management major, is the recipient of the IMA Outstanding Accounting Student Award from Pitt-Bradford, Bra

  • dford, Pa.
  • Mary Ring of Olean, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2023, earned the fall 2019 Dean’s Award with Distinction.
  • Anantha Metta of Allegany, a biology and pre-medicine major, is the recipient of the Freshman Academic Excellence Award from Pitt-Bradford, Bradford, Pa.
  • Isabella H. Wenslow

of Wellsville, earned the top GPA in the senior class for the Funeral Services Administration program at SUNY Canton.

