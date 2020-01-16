ST. BONAVENTURE — Athletes and individuals were honored during the New York State Special Olympics Cattaraugus County awards dinner Jan. 7 at the Café LaVerna at St. Bonaventure University.
The athletes receiving awards included Zachary Cooper, Male Sportsmanship Award; Gary Fox, Bowling Participation Award; Jasper Overmoyer, Outstanding Bowler Award; Rebecca Burch, Female Bocce Player of the Year; Raymond Gynnip, Male Bocce Player of the Year; and, Cameryn Roulo, Swimmer of the Year.
Cattaraugus County Special Olympics is a member agency of the Cattaraugus County United Way.