Special Olympians to receive awards are (front row, from left) Gary Fox, Zachary Cooper and Rebecca Burch, and (back row, from left) Raymond Gynnip, Jasper Overmoyer and Cameryn Roulo.

 Photo provided

ST. BONAVENTURE — Athletes and individuals were honored during the New York State Special Olympics Cattaraugus County awards dinner Jan. 7 at the Café LaVerna at St. Bonaventure University.

The athletes receiving awards included Zachary Cooper, Male Sportsmanship Award; Gary Fox, Bowling Participation Award; Jasper Overmoyer, Outstanding Bowler Award; Rebecca Burch, Female Bocce Player of the Year; Raymond Gynnip, Male Bocce Player of the Year; and, Cameryn Roulo, Swimmer of the Year.

Cattaraugus County Special Olympics is a member agency of the Cattaraugus County United Way.

