BRADFORD, Pa. — “Shocked.” “Disheartened.” “Disgusted.” Those were some of the words used in area party leaders’ reactions to reports that state lawmakers hid nearly $3.5 million in campaign spending.
A year-long investigation by The Caucus and Spotlight PA, a joint effort by newspapers in Pennsylvania, uncovered nearly $3.5 million worth of campaign expenses that could not be fully traced to the ultimate recipients, based on publicly available campaign finance reports.
One of the biggest offenders, according to the reports, was the leader of the Pennsylvania Senate, Joe Scarnati, R-Brockway. His district includes McKean, Potter, Cameron and Elk counties.
Under Pennsylvania election law, campaign accounts must be used for “influencing the outcome of an election.” But what qualifies is largely open to interpretation, and too often, campaign finance reports don’t contain enough information for the public to make a determination.
Nothing the officials did was illegal under state law.
But Ken Kane, chairman of the McKean County Republican Party, said he was shocked and disheartened by the news.
“When you are in public service, it is so important to maintain your perspective of service to the public,” Kane said. “We hear about it in Washington — and now it’s happening in Harrisburg.”
Kane remarked that the investigation reported this past week shows what voters could call a disturbing trend.
“It causes me to wonder if it isn’t a culture of the aristocracy of Harrisburg,” he said.
He mentioned, too, that many people in Scarnati’s district don’t have a lot of money or material wealth, but give to politicians “to push an agenda that is best for the people. Up here (in McKean County), we play by the rules the constituents expect.”
Kane added, “I don’t think Joe Scarnati went down there seeking that. I believe he went to Harrisburg, learned to get along there and fell into it.”
McKean County’s Democratic chair, Marty Wilder, said she had expected more from Scarnati.
“I’m angry and disgusted that we continue to see this behavior from state lawmakers, particularly our own senator, Joe Scarnati,” she said.
She also mentioned the 2006 legislative pay raise scandal. “It wasn’t that long ago that Pennsylvania lawmakers tried to get away with a midnight vote on a pay raise for themselves. And they also had to be held in check when they generously handed out what they called ‘Walking Around Money’ which came from tax coffers,” Wilder said.
“What hope, now, do citizens have that these same lawmakers will act to end this kind of corruption and actually work for the people?” she said. “Until that happens, Pennsylvania will be stuck in the last century unable to cope with modern problems and challenges.”
Elk County Democratic chairman Rich Schweikart said Pennsylvania has a low bar for holding elected officials accountable for campaign finances. And, he added, the investigation pointed out that their actions were not against the law.
“But just because something is not illegal, it doesn’t mean it’s ethical,” Schweikart said.