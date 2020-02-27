ALLEGANY — Enchanted Mountains Lodge 252, Free and Accepted Masons, will host the 22nd annual Veterans Memorial Euchre Tournament at noon March 28 at the Allegany American Legion Post 892 at 4350 State Road West.
Organizers say the event is held to honor the memory of all veterans, and proceeds will support local veterans organizations.
In 2019, proceeds were used to donate to the Joint Veterans Council Volunteer Van Service and the Allegany American Legion funeral ritual team. Over the past 21 years, several thousand dollars have been raised and donated.
All euchre players are invited to participate for a donation of $10. Registration begins at 11 a.m. Lunch and door prizes will be provided to all players. There will also be raffles.
A large number of players have taken part so there could be a cutoff for participants. Call Bruce Kenney, tournament chairman for his 22nd year, to reserve a space, 372-1001 days and 560-5883 nights.
Also, contact Kenney to donate door prizes.