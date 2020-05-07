ALFRED — During this unprecedented time when students cannot visit campus, the State University of New York’s Alfred State College is virtually bringing the campus experience into local living rooms through an interactive television event.
Students may participate in the May 16 virtual Open House by registering now. The event will allow families to explore academic facilities and residence halls with live cameras, ask questions of current students to learn more about the college, and watch a half-hour television special at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16 on NBC 2 WGRZ Buffalo.
“Many students and parents have delayed their final decision on which college will be best for attending,” said Dr. Skip Sullivan, president of Alfred State College. “It’s an important choice based on your perception of a safe and nurturing environment. Some other items on the checklist are finding an affordable option that’s also top-ranked. Alfred State is fortunate to meet all those criteria and the location can’t be beat in the beautiful Southern Tier of western New York.”
The television special will provide information on Alfred State’s emphasis regarding hands-on learning in all 81 majors. US News ranks Alfred State the No. 1 Regional College for all of the State University of New York. For 10 straight years, graduates have earned a 99 percent employment and continuing education rate showing that employers are eager to hire Alfred State Pioneers. The 30-minute show will be balanced with information on both academics and the quality of student life available on campus.
“We follow guidelines from the governor, federal agencies, departments of health, and the State University of New York for how we provide a safe operation and we will carefully abide by medical recommendations,” said Sullivan. “Our goal is to offer a safe and spectacular campus experience. Our location is away from the cities in a place where students can concentrate on growing and learning skills to launch their careers.”
The half-hour television special begins at 11 a.m. followed by another 30 minutes of interactive Q&A and live cameras on campus for a look around. By registering for the event, students may participate in live chats, take polls and see live inside hands-on labs and residence halls while hearing current students answer their questions.
For more information about Alfred State and this unique event, phone 1-800-4-ALFRED, email admissions@AlfredState.edu, or go online to www.AlfredState.edu.