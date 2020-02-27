ALBANY (TNS) — A New York City lawmaker and gun-control advocates are calling for movement on gun legislation, including a bill requiring gun owners to have at least $250,000 in liability insurance.
Assembly Assistant Speaker Felix Ortiz, a Brooklyn Democrat, was joined on the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday by members of Gays Against Guns in calling for state lawmakers to support legislation that would help trace firearms and strengthen efforts to ensure weapons are handled safely and responsibly.
The bills include a prohibition on “ghost guns” by requiring self-manufactured firearms to have engraved serial numbers, the ammunition database, a measure for a statewide ammunition database, requiring manufacturers to include GPS technology on guns and establishing funding to develop personalized handgun technology for all firearms.
The provision that would require gun owners to have liability insurance would fund compensation of victims of gunfire.
Ortiz said residents must have insurance to purchase a home or to operate a vehicle, so mandating liability insurance for gun owners is common sense.
“Let’s mandate that gun owners have liability insurance to be accountable and responsible for their weapons,” he said.