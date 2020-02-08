Those responsible for health care in the area are continuing their vigilance against novel coronavirus, even though no confirmed cases have been reported in the state, let alone the Southern Tier.
“As you are probably aware, the novel coronavirus situation is being closely monitored by the Centers for Disease Control, the New York State Department of Health, and locally by the Allegany County Department of Health,” said Theresa Moore, supervising public health educator and public information officer with the Allegany County Department of Health. “Currently, New York state has no confirmed cases of coronavirus and Allegany County has no suspected cases. Therefore, the risk to (area) residents remains minimal.”
The Cattaraugus County Health Department has indicated that it is working with the state and federal officials to monitor coronavirus reports.
The Allegany County department is monitoring travel-related activities for anyone who may have traveled to affected areas in China since Monday.
“This guidance also includes any individuals with travel from the People’s Republic of China, and who show no signs or symptoms of disease, out of an abundance of caution, will self-monitor with ACDOH oversight, and separate themselves from the public for 14 days,” Moore added, noting that the department will not comment on rumors to protect the privacy of any individuals being monitored.
Houghton College released its guidelines on the disease Thursday, indicating the college would follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, “including mandating at least a fourteen-day period of isolation for any person deemed at risk of exposure.”
Houghton officials said they already have a plan to coordinate isolation, including a location removed from other community members, a care plan for potentially affected persons, and a communication plan to those affected.
“We are also in close communication with public health authorities, namely the Allegany County Department of Health (ACDOH), both proactively in our response protocol and even more so in the case of any person at risk of exposure coming to campus.”
Following the proactive statement, false rumors circulated through social media that the disease was suspected at the college, with officials sending out a campus-wide email Friday dispelling false information.
In a press conference, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that despite a number of tests run across the state, no confirmed cases of the disease have been identified. However, a number of lab-confirmed flu cases have lead to hospitalizations.
“We went through this before: Zika virus, Ebola, et cetera,” Cuomo said. ”But let’s have some connection to the reality of the situation, and as the doctor said, catching the flu right now is a much greater risk than anything that has anything to do with coronavirus.”
As of Friday, samples from 22 New Yorkers had been sent to the CDC, with 16 cleared and six still pending.
“While the novel coronavirus not an immediate threat to New Yorkers, let us please not forget that the flu is still prevalent in New York state and has not yet peaked, said Dr. Howard Zucker, commissioner of the Department of Health. “According to the latest surveillance report last week alone, 1,889 New Yorkers were hospitalized with lab confirmed influenza. In that same week 17,321 lab confirmed flu cases were reported.
“That’s a 15% increase from the week prior and one of the highest single weeks of activity we have seen. There have also been 13,463 hospitalizations this season since around October.”
