After listening to his first state budget proposal speech as the 57th Senate District representative Tuesday, Sen. George Borrello called it short on details and irresponsible.
“As a 10-year member of county government and two years as county executive, I was insulted” when Gov. Andrew Cuomo laid blame for the Medicaid deficit on the counties’ doorstep, Borrello said.
“When I presented my county budget, I talked about budget items,” Borrello said. “This was filled with policy he wants to ram through by April 1. It’s irresponsible.”
As far as “the elephant in the room” — Medicaid — Borrello said the governor named a commission to fix it and blamed counties for not keeping Medicaid increases under 3%.
“There’s no discussion on how we’re going to close the gap,” the Republican senator from Bemus Point said.
Borrello was “insulted” by Cuomo’s talk of counties “blank check syndrome” when it comes to Medicaid.
“County governments do the best they can to address waste, fraud and abuse,” he said. “It’s a state-created, self-inflicted wound and (the state) shouldn’t be shifting the blame to counties. It’s a 100% state responsibility. The state would be better off if it operated as efficiently as county government.”
Borrello liked the governor’s proposed infrastructure spending, but noted that it is New York City-focused. “If we weren’t wasting billions on waste, fraud and abuse, you would have more money for infrastructure.”
Borrello is waiting for the details on the infrastructure spending. “The devil’s in the details,” he added.
“I also liked the tax cut for small business,” Borrello said. However, balanced against increased costs from minimum wage increases, regulations and the Farm Labor Bill, small businesses and farmers were left “with breadcrumbs that fall from the table.”
Borrello said that while the National economy “is the best it’s been in a couple of generations, New York still has a gigantic deficit. What happens when the economy goes south? We need to focus on out of control spending.”
Borrello thought Cuomo misspoke when he talked about wanting to do for education that he’d done for bail reform, which is a top concern for Upstate law enforcement officials. “God help the schools,” the senator sighed.
On the bail reform issue, Cuomo said it was “a work in progress” that would be resolved by April 1, Borrello said.
“The dysfunction still amazes me,” Borrello said.
ASSEMBLYMAN Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, said he found the governor’s budget speech disappointing — and sometimes contradictory.
On the $6.1 billion state budget shortfall — largely Medicaid dollars — Cuomo said it would not be borne on the backs of the counties, but at the same time, he spoke of them paying their share, Giglio said in an interview after the speech.
“It was very disappointing in so many ways,” Giglio told the Olean Times Herald.
The state has already sent notices to counties that they will be responsible for increases in Medicaid costs above 3%. The state picked up administrative costs and increases over a base year for the past several years.
Cattaraugus County got notice earlier this month it would have to pick up about 1% of the Medicaid costs, or around $1 million more in 2020 than the county paid last year.
Those costs passed back to the counties add up to about $1.2 billion, Giglio said. The governor said the remaining $4.1 billion of the deficit “isn’t real cash,” the assemblyman said, suggesting it’s more like a blank check.
“I need to see more of a budget plan than he gave us in that speech,” Giglio said. “You are now talking about a $4.1 billion deficit. When is it going to get paid?”
Cuomo said he would appoint a new Medicaid redesign team to identify $2.5 billion in savings for the program this year from efficiencies and additional revenue with no impact on beneficiaries.
“One in every three New Yorkers is on Medicaid,” Giglio said. The state is not trying to run “a lean and mean program.”
It’s not clear whether the Medicaid deficit is last year’s or is a recurring issue. “They are claiming it is last year,” Giglio said. He thinks it’s recurring.
The Gowanda Republican thought the governor did a decent job on his infrastructure plans. It’s not clear, however, if the plan includes funding for the long-awaited Route 219 Expressway project in Cattaraugus County, Giglio added.
Giglio said the governor spoke of boosting education aid for poorer schools, which should be good for many of the poorer school districts in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
“I’d like to see an increase in the foundation aid to schools,” he said.
Education aid in the governor’s $178 billion proposed budget is up $826 million to $28.5 billion.
“This is just the first shot,” Giglio warned. “The two (Democratic) majorities take over now.”
The governor brought up the topic of bail reform a couple of times, Giglio said. He spoke of planning for education and Medicaid. “When they implemented that (bail reform) program, there was no planning.”
The bail reform that went into effect Jan. 1 limited cash bail to misdemeanors and non-violent felonies. It removed judicial discretion from the bail equation, which concerns law enforcement and district attorneys.
“It’s the biggest issue facing the state from a public safety standpoint,” Giglio said of the cash bail issue. “Yet there’s no rush to change it by the governor.”