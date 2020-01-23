OLEAN — One man in the crowd gathered to hear Democratic congressional candidate Tracy Mitrano Wednesday spoke of a well-off friend who traveled to Canada to have a monthly heart medication filled for $7 at a pharmacy, rather than pay $5,000 for the same medicine in the United States.
These and other stories were shared by people who gathered at the John J. Ash Community Center to speak with Mitrano during her Healthcare Crisis Listening Tour. She has held the same forums in communities in the 23rd Congressional District and will travel to other cities during her five-day tour.
During her comments in Olean, Mitrano spoke about her reasons for staging the listening tour, and her issues with Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, regarding healthcare.
Mitrano spoke of how her mother was mortally injured from biopsy surgery to determine if she had ovarian cancer, which proved to be benign. Unfortunately, during surgery her mother’s intestine was perforated, she later became septic and died after a year in intensive care.
As a result, her father received medical bills amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars for a mistake made by the hospital.
“We ultimately had to get an attorney and ultimately there was a settlement with the hospital,” Mitrano recalled. She believes her father’s stress from his wife’s illness and the long fight against the medical bills caused his death only six weeks after a settlement was reached.
Mitrano said the entire incident also left a deep impression on her regarding the healthcare system and her belief that “there is something wrong with this picture.
“As I have entered into politics I have learned that healthcare remains the number one issue in this country and in this district,” Mitrano said. “As much as we have done, the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid and Medicare, it evidently is not enough. This country spends twice as much as the next country that spends the highest in the world. Switzerland is the next highest.”
Mitrano then pointed out the fact that Reed has voted consistently against the Affordable Care Act, and has voted against other measures that would “give the government authority to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies for the price of prescription drugs.”
“We have a politically corrupt Congress … I am not saying (Reed) is doing anything illegal or any of the senators or congress people are doing anything illegal,” Mitrano continued. “We have congress people who are given so much money to fund their re-election campaigns, so they stay in office, but it is at the expense of the very people that they represent. That is the case I put before you about our congressman in this district.”
She noted a website titled Open Secrets reveals funds that congressional representatives receive from health insurance and pharmaceutical companies.
During a question-and-answer session, a number of audience members spoke of their own issues with healthcare.
A high school student asked why the district continues to vote the congressman into his seat, given the healthcare issues at hand. He also asked Mitrano how she could promise to make the same issues with healthcare improve.
She replied, “I’m hard-wired to speak for people who can’t speak for themselves.
“I believe I can stand up and say ‘I will defend your interests, not the interests of these companies,” she stated. “I would second that by saying, ‘If I don’t, throw me the hell out.’”
Among other comments made during the session, one of the more intriguing was made by a teacher from Portville Central School District who brought his students to the session. He told Mitrano about the well-off man getting his heart medicine in Canada.
“Correct me if I’m wrong,” the man said to Mitrano. “Pharmaceuticals are so fantastically profitable that they’re able to afford significant contributions to elected representatives, government people, maybe even stock options … at the same time there are people in desperate straits who simply cannot afford healthcare.”
Mitrano, a Democrat from Penn Yan, lost to Reed in the 2018 general election for the 23rd Congressional District. She is seeking the Democratic nomination to run against Reed again this year.
