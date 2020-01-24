OLEAN — When producer Chad Faulkner and his partners started their destination hunting show, “Bone Cold TV,” they never dreamed it would be seen in more than 40 million homes each week.
Their first six seasons run 52 weeks a year on 13 different networks, including Wild TV, Carbon TV, the Hunt Channel, Big Fox in Corning/Elmira and MYTV Rochester, among others covering Western New York.
“We know we are fortunate because a lot of hunting shows only last a couple of years,” Faulkner said. “Our expansion plan over the next couple years is very exciting as we’re looking to add a bunch more stations which should grow our numbers even more.”
Faulkner always loved the outdoors while growing up on Faulkner Road, just off Happy Hollow Road. He is crazy busy these days with the show, a taxidermy business, coaching sports at Portville Central School and staying on top of his three children’s activities.
“I was never a video game kid,” he said. “I was always in the woods and catching snakes and learning about nature.”
He also has fond memories of hunting deer and turkeys with his father, Mel, and grandfather, Bob.
Although six televised seasons are in the market, documenting hunts is far from new. He made numerous videos through the years, for himself and his friends. After earning a criminal justice degree, Faulkner worked several years with Child Protective Services.
During training sessions, he met Brandon Scott, who had a similar job in another county. Scott is from the Hornell/Canisteo area.
“We would meet up at hunting shows and swap DVDs because he also filmed his hunts,” Faulkner said.
They connected with a third friend, Shaun Thomson, now of Franklinville. Thomson, who served in the U.S. Air Force, enjoyed filming, too. Soon, they formed a video production partnership, Antler Ice Productions.
“We all bring our own thing to the table,” Faulkner said. They have different but compatible styles and started sharing their work online. Offers to do television followed.
“We didn’t do it right away because we’re all self-taught in everything we do,” Faulkner said. “We didn’t want to put a show out there until we felt confident that it would be of good quality.”
Finally, a six-month contract with the Pursuit Channel launched them into the television world.
Early filming focused on hunting experiences in Western New York, which remains a staple setting for their shows, but at one point, the partners decided to take some daring steps. It wasn’t just that they wanted to experience hunting in exotic places, but to experience the people and the culture of other continents and share these with audiences.
“We never wanted to be just another outdoors or hunting show,” Faulkner said of each step they have taken to ensure quality. “We do a lot of destination adventure hunts where we experience places most people will never, ever get to go but they can experience it through us. It’s not just about harvesting animals but to show people the world.”
In past seasons, viewers can vicariously travel with them as they hunt musk ox in a remote area of Greenland in way below zero weather.
“It was so cold, you couldn’t have any skin exposed or you’d get frostbite, or take a breath and feel your lungs crystalize,” Faulkner said.
They stayed in a plywood cabin and watched the indigenous people sled around outdoors.
In Australia they were so far in the outback with aboriginal people, Faulkner noted what he called the “crazy contrast” between different places in the world they have been, as well as back home.
Faulkner’s wife, Jennifer, accompanied them on a hunt in Africa where she learned to use the cameras, and their children, Cole, 14, Owen, 12, and Anna, 8, have all appeared on the show. The boys took their first deer and turkeys on camera, and Anna eagerly awaits a time she can hunt.
Much of the work is completed for Season Seven’s 13 episodes, which will begin to air in July. Faulkner calls it “10 times better” than previous seasons.
The team traveled to Australia for water buffalo, back to Africa for plains game, to British Columbia for mountain goats, New Brunswick for moose, northern Canada for wood bison as well as out West for elk, among others.
In a month they will be leaving for the Yucatan Peninsula for oscillated turkey in the jungles, the only place the game is found. A new show, “Bone Cold Turkey,” is in the works.
One might think filming the hunts could detract from the experience, but Faulkner said it’s quite the opposite for him.
“Honestly, I think it makes it better, in my opinion, because I can sit back while on the hunt and look at the bigger picture, taking in what’s happening around me and it’s really, really nice,” he said.
What they do can be dangerous, however. They have been charged by Cape buffalo, for instance, and a friend was once injured and had to be taken out by helicopter. A trip to Mexico took them into dangerous areas where there was mistrust among the people due to drug cartels and other factors.
“You just have to remain very, very aware of your surroundings,” Faulkner said. “Every step you take in some of these places can be life or death. You just never know.”
When asked if he and his partners are thrill-seekers or just adventurous, Faulkner said, “Yes.”
He added, “I guess I never considered which before, but we do like to keep things exciting. Don’t get me wrong, I can be a big wimp, like I’m afraid of heights, but I guess I do some of these things as challenges to help me overcome any fears.”
Faulkner considers all the places they’ve visited and filmed to be his favorites in one way or another, but one does stand out.
“With all the amazing things I have done, for me getting to watch my children get into hunting and harvest their first deer and turkey was the most rewarding for me, hands down,” he said. “I’m excited for them.”
Bone Cold TV’s future includes keeping things exciting and adventurous while expanding its reach. The partners love greeting fans at trade shows and have given out “tons” of Bone Cold-related gear. Viewers should watch for even more giveaways.
“A big part of who we are is our Western New York presence,” Faulkner said. “We’ll always continue to feature this area and our local whitetails.”