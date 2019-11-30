OLEAN — Some shoppers in Olean said they were doing the traditional Black Friday purchases by strictly shopping at retail stores Friday, while others said they have also planned to look for the holiday bargains later in the day online.
The mixed reports on the local Black Friday scene appeared to hold up against national reports that state there has been more online shopping than ever this holiday season.
Managers at a couple of local retail stores said that despite the online shopping trend, they had a healthy showing of customers both Thursday and Friday.
JCPenney Department Store manager Karen Miller said when the business, located in the Olean Center Mall, opened its doors at 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day it welcomed crowds of people who were waiting in line for bargains.
“We had a great turnout yesterday,” Miller said in referring to the Thanksgiving Day opening. “We opened at 2 p.m. and we were open throughout the night, so we had a chance to recover and get restocked.
“We have great items this year … and we’re getting a lot of new merchandise,” Miller added.
Customers at the store included Sally Winship and her daughter, Devon Winters, of Little Valley who traditionally go shopping on Black Friday. While they used to go out Thanksgiving night, they now shop just on Friday.
“It was worth coming out here,” Winship said as she looked at a couple of items that she purchased for her grandchildren at a reduced price.
Two other shoppers, Mary Gross and Betty Moore of Great Valley, said they, too, don’t shop on Thanksgiving Day anymore, as they were able to find good prices Friday. They also appreciated the shorter lines. Moore noted that after they finished shopping they planned to go back home and “warm up our Thanksgiving dinner from yesterday.”
Judy and Montie Winship, also of Little Valley, said they don’t normally shop Black Friday morning.
“We don’t come here usually until later in the day,” Judy Winship remarked. “But we woke up early and decided to do it … I got more than I wanted, always!”
Olean resident Kate Barie, who was walking through the mall with her relatives, said they were finding good prices around town.
“Walmart had more bargains than I thought it would” as well as JCPenney and Kohl’s, Barie said. “I do it for the bargains, it’s better to bargain shop when you can. People don’t like to go out when it’s so crazy, but sometimes you can’t beat the prices.”
A relative of Barie’s said she planned to go home after shopping to “drink coffee and do online shopping.”
Susan Weaver of Eldred, Pa., said she found good sale prices at Kohl’s, as well, during her morning visit to the store. She also planned to go to Bath & Body Works with her coupons to find good deals.
“This is a good time (to shop) right now — I probably wouldn’t get up at 2 in the morning to shop,” Weaver said. “It’s a little later in the morning than it used to be” for Black Friday sales.
At the Old Navy store at the Walmart Plaza, store manager Nicole Beal said she was pleased with the number of customers who shopped on Thanksgiving Day and throughout Friday.
“We have 50 percent off in the entire store and (the company) has done some better deals for us this year,” Beal explained.
(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter, @OTHKate)