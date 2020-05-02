OLEAN — A month after Census Day, local responses to the decennial count are behind the rest of the nation.
As of Friday, the Census Bureau had received 42.9% of Cattaraugus County self-responses — far below the 55.6% reported nationally, and below much of New York State. By comparison, more than 60% of self-responses have been received from Erie County.
However, online reporting has become popular. To date, more than 25% of Cattaraugus County self-response requests have been filed online.
The leaders in the county are the towns of Persia and Portville, each with 58.6% of self-responses returned. However, the percent reporting through the internet varies greatly. Around 19% of Persia residents have responded online, while 51.2% of Portville residents have responded online.
The lowest response rate in the county is the town of Ellicottville — home of many seasonal residences — with just 9.2% filed. The next lowest response rate is in the town of Lyndon, which has had 24.3% report. In 2010, 39.8% of self-responses were returned.
For the most part, Olean residents appear to be ahead of the rest of the region.
Census Tract 9615, the northern part of the city, leads in returns at 60.9%, compared to 73.8% in 2010.
Tract 9616, the western portion of the city, has had 53.6% of self-responses submitted, compared to 66.4% in 2010.
Tract 9617, the center of the city, lags the farthest behind with just 38.5% of responses, compared to 63.3% in 2010.
Tract 9618, the southern and eastern portion of the city, has seen 60.2% of self-responses submitted, compared to 76.7% in 2010.
By comparison, Salamanca city responses are behind. So far, 45.1% of self-responses have been filed, compared to 60.8% in 2010.
An even lower tally has been recorded in Allegany County. To date, 36.5% of requests have been filed, with 21.2% filed online. In 2010, 51.5% of self-responses were received back.
The town of Wellsville leads the county, with 53.8% of self-responses, compared to 67.1% in 2010.
West Almond lags behind all other towns in the county, with just 9.9% of self-responses submitted. The town saw just 27.2% of self-responses in 2010.
The count, required by the Constitution every 10 years, is used for many public and private purposes. While the most visible is deciding how many House of Representatives seats each state gets, national and state officials often rely on the data to determine where grant and program funding is allocated.
And it is not limited to government uses, as most of the overview data is public record. Businesses also use the data for many purposes, including market research and grant applications. And the more detailed personal data will be useful to the genealogists of the future — the 1940 Census data was recently made available for research.
Counting began in January in remote Alaska, while mailers went out to most residences in March. Starting this month, Census takers will begin visiting homes that have not responded.
Along with helping with the county, responding in advance of the visits has another benefit — with COVID-19 remaining a real threat, fewer home visits will be necessary if more residents respond via mail, phone or online.
Census officials are urging residents to report where they lived on April 1, with self-responses accepted through July.
To self-respond, call (844) 330-2020, visit https://2020census.gov or mail back the response form received in the mail.
(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @OTHBob)