OLEAN — The Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry at Hillside Wesleyan Church, 753 Prospect Ave., will only be open on Wednesdays beginning next week in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Director Linda Shafer said the food pantry will be open today and Friday of this week from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., but next Wednesday, March 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., will be the only day that week.
Food pantry volunteers will be making up the bags of food and other supplies so people don’t have to come inside, Shafer said.
“We hope to resume the regular schedule at a later date,” she said.