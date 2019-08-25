OLEAN — A ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday announced the completion of Lincoln Square, a $1.25 million project providing permanent buildings to house the Olean Farmers Market and other events.
“This space at which we are congregated is historical,” began mayor Bill Aiello, outlining the storied history of the park that has culminated in the construction of Lincoln Square, “another attraction in beautiful downtown Olean.”
Lincoln Square, located at 100 East State Street, includes an open-air pavilion structure for vendors, restrooms, park furniture, landscaping, an outdoor bistro facility and lighting.
“We wanted something that had a palpable country look that also had facilities like lighting and restrooms and beautiful architecture,” said Mark Schindlbeck, president of the Rural Enterprise Association of Proprietors. “We can see our market grow from here.”
The association, more commonly known as REAP, has held farmers’ markets in various locations in Olean since 1988. The new Lincoln Square facility, which is an extension of the city’s “Walkable Olean” project, provides the market with its first permanent year-round site, offering shoppers a variety of locally grown, produced, crafted and raised items.
From soaps to vegetables and blueberries to ice cream, the market has more than a dozen vendors. Part of the mission of the market is to offer items produced or grown locally. Each vendor at the Saturday Farmers Market is a REAP member who is happy to discuss their products and wares with the public.
Located in the center of Olean’s North Union business district, the market is meant to be a destination that also contributes to the walkability of the neighborhood.
“What better place to have pedestrian interaction than having a farmers market?” asked Dan Hale, vice chairman of the Cattaraugus County legislator. “It’s really perfect. A place right downtown in the walkable community is perfect. I think this farmers market is going to be Olean’s next new destination. A destination right in the middle of your town, in the middle of your destination.”
Hale was not alone in his praise of Lincoln Square as a pedestrian hub.
“The new Lincoln Square is the latest piece of the puzzle in the ‘Walkable Olean’ plan, and continues this downtown’s revitalization,” said Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Howard Zemsky in a press release. “The permanent event space will draw more people to the area to shop at the farmers market, attend community events and boost local businesses.”
To help with the market construction, Empire State Development, through the 2016 Regional Council Capital Fund (Round 6), awarded capital grant funding totaling $220,000. The New York State Senate provided an additional $600,000 legislative grant.
Jeff Belt, CEO of SolEpoxy and chairman of Empire State Development, thanked the mayor, city council members, county legislators and all who appeared at the ribbon cutting ceremony.
During his address, Belt referenced a conversation he had many years ago with the mayor of Buffalo, during which he noted that what people need most is change.
“Change is inevitable and so the status quo has to be modified,” he said. “I know that this project was met with some controversy, but I think you’re going to find it’s really beautiful.”
“This is traditional town culture,” Belt said, motioning to the hustle and bustle of the newly opened Farmers Market. “And it’s something we’re going to see again and again here in Olean.”