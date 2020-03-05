ALLEGANY — Area residents who would like to reflect on the Lenten season may do so through two presentations provided at St. Elizabeth Motherhouse at 115 E. Main St.
Each presentation is expected to be 30 to 45 minutes in length and are free and open to the public.
Sister Mary Lou Lafferty, local minister of the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, said the first of the presentations will be provided at 7 p.m. Tuesday by Sister Margaret Carney, retired president and president emerita of St. Bonaventure University.
The presentation, titled “The Women of Via Dolorosa” will be held in the conference room of the Motherhouse and all are welcome to attend and enjoy refreshments afterwards.
Lafferty said Carney’s presentation on Via Dolorosa, or the journey Christ took on the way to his crucifixion, will look at the people Jesus met along the way.
“His blessed mother, He met at the end,” Lafferty said of Jesus. “And Mary and Veronica … all the people who came (to help Jesus) she will talk about. She’s very much about talking about the women in the church … and women along the way who helped Jesus.”
Lafferty said the second presentation will be provided by Father Russel Murray, Franciscan friar and vice president for mission integration at St. Bonaventure. Murray’s talk is titled “The Journey of Lent, the Journey of Life, Walking with St. Francis of Assisi.”
Murray’s presentation will be held at 7 p.m. March 24 in the conference room of the Motherhouse and will also be followed by refreshments.
“Russel is brand new here, he came from Rome (Italy) and he fits in so well,” Lafferty said. “He was doing evangelization in Rome, in the Vatican area.”
She believes Murray’s presentation will center on St. Francis’ life and how “we’re going through Lent and how (Jesus) walked with St. Francis through life and Lent.”
Lafferty said both speakers will likely welcome questions and comments on their topics.
“They’re the type of people who would do exchange with clarification,” she added. “They’ll be open to comments and suggestions.”
On a final note, Lafferty said she hopes the community will stop by for the annual presentations.
“This is just to try to encourage people to come to the house and spend a little time doing something different during these times of penance,” she remarked.