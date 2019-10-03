LITTLE VALLEY — It’s October and the 2019 Cattaraugus County Public Works road projects are winding down.
Except where they’ve run out of money.
Members of the Cattaraugus County Legislature’s Public Works Committee agreed Wednesday to sponsor a resolution to tap the county surplus fund for $650,000 to complete several road projects.
The lion’s share of the money, $525,000, would bolster the County Road 32 (Route 240) paving project south from the Erie County line, where funding has dwindled to about $25,000, said Mark Burr, director of Engineering.
Much of the rest of the projects are culverts and spot patching which will help advance road projects next season, Burr told the committee.
Other projects Public Works hopes to complete before snow flies include four culverts on County Road 21, five culvert replacements on County Road 63, 10 culverts on County Road 38, six culvert replacements on County Road 75, and more funds for paving on County Road 59.
Additional work which was not budget includes a culvert replacement on County Road 74 for $40,000 and $35,000 for a culvert replacement on County Road 67.
County Administrator Jack Searles said legislators had the option of juggling other existing Public Works project accounts or take the funds from the county’s undesignated fund balance.
Burr said the County Road 32 project was “milled and ready for paving. We’ll do as much as we can of the balance of the culvert work.”
He added: “The more we get done this year, the better we are for next year. We are getting ahead for next year.”
The director of engineering said one county road in the Town of Leon was troubling because the metal-rimmed wheels of Amish buggies were breaking down the stone in the asphalt, leading to grooves.
“We surface-treated the road this year to help hold it together,” he said.
The committee also reviewed proposed changes to the county’s Solid Waste Law that would restrict wood waste and yard waste accepted at the county’s two closed landfills at Farwell in Ischua and Five Points in Mansfield.
Trees, limbs and branches greater than 4 inches in diameter and 4 feet in length would not be accepted at the compost site. Up to one cubic yard of yard waste could be taken to the Allegany, Portville, Salamanca and Dayton transfer stations.
The County Legislature earlier this year authorized funds to grind up the wood waste at the closed landfills so it could be used for cover at a county gravel pit in Machias. The bill came to more than $70,000.
The wood — largely from commercial sources — is already piling up again, Public Works officials said. Much of it would not be permitted after the amendments to the Solid Waste Law are adopted.
The Public Works Department is purchasing video cameras to monitor the two composting sites.
Legislators also discussed a proposed Onoville Marina Improvement Plan to be implemented over five years with costs around $300,000 a year. Year one would spend $250,000 on drainage projects; year two, $325,000 for restroom renovations; year three, $300,000 for parking lot improvements; year four, electrical upgrades; and year five, expansion of camping facilities to county-owned property on the north side of West Perimeter Road.
Legislator David Koch, D-Salamanca, suggested moving up the campground project because the sooner it was completed, the sooner it would begin generating revenues.
Members of the Public Works Committee agreed to add $30,000 for engineering earlier in the five-year period to try to build the new campground sooner.
Burr also reported the new Franklinville Highway Barn is coming along well. Roof panels were just installed and the building will be closed in soon.
Plans call for the new building to be ready by Thanksgiving. The old building was destroyed in a fire Oct. 31, 2017.