LITTLE VALLEY — With all 17 Cattaraugus County Legislature seats at stake in the Nov. 5 election, candidates are on the campaign trail.
Democratic Legislator Vergilio “Dick” Giardini of Allegany told fellow lawmakers Wednesday he’s received some complaints from constituents over the appearance of the two women on the county seal.
Namely, he said, constituents have an issue with the appearance of the breasts of the two women on the seal.
Some called the breasts of the women on the county seal “disgusting,” and that the county “should change the seal,” Giardini said. “It is a little more than revealing,” he added.
Legislator Dan Hale, R-Portville, the County Legislature vice chairman who ran the meeting in the absence of Chairman James J. Snyder, R-Olean, turned and said the seal is “just plain disgusting, amateurish at least.”
Giardini said the appearance of the breasts are much more pronounced when viewed from the sidewalk looking up at the entrances to the county buildings.
Legislator Barbara J. Hastings, D-Allegany, who campaigned with Giardini, confirmed the complaints over the women’s breasts on the County Seal.
Minority Leader Susan Labuhn, D-Salamanca, told the Olean Times Herald later that women legislators have expressed concern to her in the past about having photos taken in front of the seal.
In addition, Labuhn said there was a large number of BOCES student interns, and some of the young women had also mentioned the women’s breasts on the county seal.
The large bronze cast at the front of the third-floor legislative chamber is not the only seal to come under fire lately.
Legislators said the same county seal is seen by many more people at the entrances to the County Center in Little Valley and the County Office Building in Olean.
Hale, who is not running for re-election, said the issue should be referred to a County Legislature committee, perhaps Public Works, for review.
The large county seals in Little Valley have been in place since the building opened in 1970. The seal at the front entrance of the County Office Building in Olean has been in place since the early 1990s.
In another matter, lawmakers heard County Attorney Thomas Brady explain a resolution that would exclude the county from a negotiated opioid settlement in federal court in Ohio.
Two years ago the county joined other counties in New York in a lawsuit against makers and distributors of opioids that have led to hundreds of thousands of overdose deaths nationwide.
Brady said the law firm that represents most of the other counties in the state will go to trial in Westchester County in March.
“Our counsel is recommending to us and other counties that we exclude ourselves from (the Ohio) settlement,” he said. This way the New York counties can negotiate their own settlement with more bargaining power.
The first few cases will set the tone for future opioid settlements, Brady said.
