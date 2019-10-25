OLEAN — It’s about time for downtown’s last hurrah before the holiday season.
The third StrOlean event of the year, coordinated by the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday along North Union Street.
Since August 2017, six StrOlean events have brought thousands of visitors to North Union Street to enjoy food, arts and other fun activities, said Chamber COO Meme Yanetsko.
“We’ve got it down pat … it’s gotten easier just knowing how many spots,” Yanetsko said.
Almost 30 groups have signed up, Yanetsko said, ranging from the 2020 Census and charities like the Pink Pumpkin Project to food trucks like Bub’s Grub and Hungry Burro.
“It seems to be the full gamut of the street,” she said, from classes by Dance Arts Studio to restaurants hosting evening entertainment. “Numberwise, we’re comparable (to June), but we’re down a little on the retail.”
That does not include the various stores, nonprofits and restaurants based along the stretch which will also open their doors, Yanetsko added. Many of those locations will offer sales or specials that day, she said, and some are expected to have live entertainment for the crowds.
Some groups not hosting activities on North Union Street are being included, she said, like the Cutco Day at the Quick Center for the Arts at St. Bonaventure University. Another event, the Free Family Arts Day program, will be held at the Tri-County Arts Council’s new home at 110 W. State St. The Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels is also offering tours Saturday.
And while not technically part of StrOlean, Olean’s first early voting hours run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Community Room in the JCC-Cattaraugus County Campus College Center, 260 N. Union St. Designated early voter parking will be available on North Union Street.
The weather — often a concern at the end of October — should cooperate during the daylight hours. According to the National Weather Service, the forecast for Saturday calls for daytime temperatures rising to the mid-50s, with rain expected in the evening.
Next year, the October StrOlean will be held Oct. 3, Yanetsko said.
“It can still be that pumpkin, fall aspect” at that time, she said, without running into the sometimes winterlike weather at the end of the month. In addition, it was decided to keep it in October as to not interfere with other area and regional events held in late September.