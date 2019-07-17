For the first time in more than two decades, participants of the Kids & Cancer Motorcycle Benefit Run will gather on East Main Street in Bradford for the end-of-ride celebration.
The 22nd annual motorcycle benefit run, which has donated over $500,000 to children, individuals and families fighting cancer and other life-threatening illnesses in Pennsylvania, New York state and other areas, will be held July 27.
Dave Geitner, Kids & Cancer committee chairperson said the end-of-ride event was moved to East Main Street near Kendall Avenue as its previous location in downtown Bradford is currently undergoing replacement of sidewalks and landscaping as part of the Streetscape project.
Event registration is $25 per person and will be held from 9 to 11:45 a.m. at the Zippo/Case Visitors Center’s south parking lot on Congress Street. Those who pre-register by July 25 will receive event T-shirts, and the first 500 registrants will receive event pins. In addition, all registrants will receive a $5 food voucher to use at participating restaurants on East Main Street.
“We’ll have a couple of testimonials during the event from people we’ve helped,” Geitner said, noting Rev. Raymond Gramata will conduct the blessing of the bikes and riders at noon before their 120-mile ride through the area.
Geitner said another new aspect of the event is an 8 a.m. Mass slated for this upcoming Sunday at St. Francis Church and delivered by Rev. Dominic Monti.
“It is for the intentions of going toward the families affected with cancer, past and present,” Geitner said of the Mass, which previously had been held the morning of the benefit run.
As for the ride, Geitner said the motorcyclists, who will receive written directions for the ride, will parade through downtown Bradford via Chestnut, Elm, Davis and Main streets before traveling along South Avenue, Owens Way, High Street, Minard Run Road and onward to Bradford Regional Airport, all with a Pennsylvania State Police escort. At the airport, riders and other participants can purchase hot-dogs sold by Girl Scouts from Kane before traveling to stops at the McKean County Fairgrounds in Smethport, the Dam Inn in Glen Hazel and the Kane VFW. The final stop will be on East Main Street in Bradford, where the street will be blocked from Kendall Avenue to Penn Avenue for a “shindig.” Live music will be provided by Rick Zampogna’s “XIII” band, set up in the parking lot at Togi’s Restaurant.
“Everything will be open to the public, it’s not just for people in the benefit run,” Geitner continued. He said benefit T-shirts and Zippo lighters will also be sold during this time, and an auction for a one-of-kind W.R. Case & Sons Cutlery knife will be held. Also available will be $20 chances on a 2019 HD Softail Low Rider Harley Davidson Motorcycle, which is a “Twisted Cherry” color. Another event during the shindig will be a show, affiliated with the Kinzua Chapter of A.B.A.T.E., that will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. for domestic and foreign motorcycles. The show is open to all participants and the public and will include awards.
Geitner said proceeds from the event are placed in an endowment fund set up by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation. Those funds, in turn, are provided to individuals and families in need.
He said the funds are used to pay medical bills and pharmacy needs, purchase gas cards for travel and to provide funds to medical institutions that care for cancer patients.
When asked why he and committee members; who include Bill Black, volunteer their time year after year to the event, Geitner said it’s because of the children and adults that are helped during life-threatening fights against cancer and other diseases.
“We have donated over a half a million dollars to individuals, families and medical facilities” over the past 22 years, Geitner remarked. “We’re approaching over 250 families we’ve helped out” locally and as well as in distant communities that included Harrisburg, Florida, New Jersey, Virginia and West Virginia. Black, a cancer survivor, said adults have been helped by the organization, as well.
“I’ll be 70 years old, and I’m still a kid … define a kid,” Black said of the wide age range of those helped.
Geitner added, “Wherever there is a need, we try to fill it.”
For more information on the event, visit www.kidsandcancerbenefitrun.com or call Geitner at 814-331-8427 or Black at 558-5287.