ANDOVER — Nestled among the rolling hills of Tall Pines ATV park is a brewery-in-progress due to feature four on-tap craft beer flavors made with predominantly locally-grown ingredients.
Kent Beer Company, a small wood-clad brewery located at 1699 Jones Road, in Andover, is in the final stages of construction, and is expected to open by the end of October. It lies adjacent to Tall Pines, and provides an elevated view of Kent Farms, a family-owned tree farm that specializes in Christmas trees, evergreens, wreaths, beef cattle and certified seed oats.
“We have a beautiful view out here at our 2,000 foot elevation,” said owner and brewer Edward Kent. “You can see for a good 10 or 15 miles.”
With the building up and taproom recently furnished with an assortment of new brew barrels, all that remains is a parking lot to be constructed out front and the receipt of a liquor license to sell their craft beer, which includes a rainbow of flavors ranging from Pumpkin Cannon Ale, Spruce Beer, Blonde Ale and Blue Spruce.
Many of Kent’s beers are made with locally grown ingredients, some of which come from his plots on Kent Farm.
“I make Pumpkin Cannon with pumpkins we grow on the farm, and the spruce for Spruce Beer,” he said.
“I think our most unique brew that we’re going to do is our Pruner’s Pale Ale, which is a pale ale with blue spruce tips in it,” he added. “We pick the spruce tips here in the spring on our Christmas tree farm, so it’s locally grown.”
According to Kent, he conceived the idea for Pruner’s Pale Ale while doing yard work one day. While pruning trees, he felt compelled to taste the spruce tips to see what they were like, which sent him on the quest to develop Pruner’s Pale Ale, which smells like a Christmas tree and has flavor notes of orange, pine resin and fresh cut grass.
In addition to Pruner’s Pale Ale, three more craft beers will be on tap as the starting lineup. Raspberry Blonde is brewed with locally grown raspberries, Punch you in the Rye is a classic west coast rye IPA made with spicy Mt. Hood hops and Sledge-O-Matic is an imperial stout made with dark roasted barley.
“I’ve been home-brewing for 22 years, and in the last five or six I’ve gotten more serious about perfecting recipes,” he said. “I have half a dozen flavors that I’m pretty happy with. I know everybody’s tastes are subjective, but we’re hoping we can make something that can appeal to a wide audience with something for everybody to enjoy.”
Kent developed the beer company with three partners including his wife, Betsy Kent, Karol Marciano and Benjamin Zombeck.
Since they began the project, Kent and his partners have initiated a number of construction projects including crafting home-blown glass light fixtures, which they have cataloged on their Facebook page.
They plan to capitalize on the rural setting of the brewery by serving visitors that stay at Tall Pines ATV Park.
“We’re hoping to have a lot of outdoor space,” he said. “A lot of the breweries in the area are downtown and there’s really no outdoor area to do things like cornhole tournaments or have live music outside, which is what we want to do.”