LITTLE VALLEY — A Kennedy man incarcerated in the Cattaraugus County Jail was sentenced in County Court to a term of four years in state prison and three years of post-release supervision for drug sales.
Brent A. Robbins, 26, was convicted of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, according to District Attorney Lori P. Rieman.
The incidents occurred on Feb. 10, 2017, and March 13, 2017, in the town of Conewango, when the defendant possessed and sold a narcotic drug.
Benjamin M. Lingenfelter, 29, of Olean, was sentenced as a predicate felony offender to two years in state prison and two years of post-release supervision for his conviction of third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, a class D felony.
The incident occurred on or about Nov. 24, 2017, in the city of Olean, when the defendant possessed and intended to use such product to unlawfully manufacture, prepare or produce methamphetamine. He also acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical or moral welfare of a child less than 17 years old.
Terry G. Brown Jr., 30, of Olean, was sentenced as a predicate felony offender to 1 1/2 years in state prison followed by 1 1/2 years post-release supervision for his conviction to third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, a class D felony.
The incident occurred Dec. 5 in Olean, when Brown knowingly and unlawfully attempted to manufacture methamphetamine.
A Texas man was sentenced to one to three years in state prison for his conviction of fourth-degree grand larceny and petit larceny.
Kenneth Connors, 26, of Dallas, was also ordered to make restitution in the theft that occurred June 7 in the town of Allegany when he stole property.
Solymar Brown, 46, was sentenced to a one year conditional discharge and restitution for her conviction of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, a class A misdemeanor. The incident occurred between Feb. 4, 2014, and Oct. 31, 2018, in Olean, when the defendant knowing that a written instrument contained a false statement or false information and she offered or presented it to a public office or public servant.
Jefrey Pauly, 60, of Olean, was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge for his conviction of attempted failure to register as a sex offender, a class A misdemeanor.
The incident occurred on May 15 in the town of Allegany, when the defendant, a registered sex offender and knowing the requirements attempted to fail to register with the Division of Criminal Justices Services within 10 days after a change of address.
Dylan Pielechowski, 27, of Holland, was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge; 75 hours of community service; one year ignition interlock and Driver’s License revoked for one year for his conviction to driving while intoxicated, a class E felony.
The incident occurred on Jan. 28, 2018, in the town of Yorkshire, when the defendant operated a motor vehicle on a public highway with a BAC of 0.19%.
Rachael Mehmel, 34, of Salamanca, but currently in the county jail, was sentenced to time served for her conviction of second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The incident occurred on Sept. 5 in the city of Salamanca, when the defendant was in violation of a duly served order of protection.
County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz also presided over three arraignments.
John W. Kulczycki, 46, of Freedom, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. The incident occurred on or about Aug. 12, in the town of Machias, when the defendant knowingly and unlawfully possessed a narcotic drug with the intent to sell it. The case was adjourned for motions.
Gregory Schroder, 28, of East Otto, pleaded not guilty to fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor. The incident occurred on May 17, in the town of Little Valley, when the defendant allegedly possessed a narcotic drug with the intent to sell it and operated a motor vehicle on a public highway when his license to operate a motor vehicle revoked. The case was adjourned for motions.
Dashawn Hamilton, 28, of Buffalo pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault, a class D felony; first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony; third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor; and tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony. The incident occurred on May 18, 2019, in the town of Napoli, when the defendant, with intent, caused serious injury to another person. The case was adjourned for motions.