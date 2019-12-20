LITTLE VALLEY — A state Supreme Court judge reserved a decision Thursday on a motion from the Freedom Town Board to reconsider an earlier ruling overturning the 2018 Freedom Wind Law.
Judge Terrence Parker heard arguments from attorneys James McAuley for the Freedom Town Board and Gary Abraham for Freedom United, a group of residents opposed to the Alle-Catt Wind Farm as proposed.
Parker ruled in October that the town board acted illegally in approving its wind law.
The Cattaraugus County Planning Board initially approved Freedom’s controversial wind law, but later declared the application was incomplete and asked the town to resubmit a complete environmental assessment form.
Without approval from the county planning board, four of the five members of the Freedom Town Board would need to approve the wind law. That did not happen.
The 2018 Freedom wind law increased the height limit for wind turbines from 450 feet in the 2007 law to 600 feet as requested by developer Invenergy.
Invenergy has proposed a 340 megawatt project with up to 117 turbines in the towns of Freedom and Farmersville in Cattaraugus County, Rushford and Centerville in Allegany County and Arcade in Wyoming County.
McAuley’s request to Parker to reargue the issue of whether his decision to overturn the 2018 Freedom Wind Law included the town’s 2019 law that is much the same as the 2018 law.
“He’s asking the judge to declare a null and void law and say it is in effect,” Abraham said after the hearing in State Supreme Court in Little Valley Thursday.
Parker reserved decision from the bench and said he would issue a written decision soon — probably early in January.
Parker ruled in the earlier decision that the 2007 law remains in effect with its 450-foot turbine height limit.
Abraham said outside the courtroom this means all the 33 turbines planned by Invenergy in Freedom are gone since the company had insisted on the necessity of the 600-foot models.
Abraham noted the Freedom United lawsuit was filed in December 2018 before the was 2019 law was introduced.
McAuley seemed to agree, saying the 2019 law was approved later “as a protective measure if the 2018 law was struck down. They (Freedom United) are now alleging the 2019 law was struck down.”
The Freedom Town Board is seeking clarification if the 2019 law was struck down at the same time as the 2018 law in October.
“The judge didn’t buy it,” Abraham said of the Freedom Town Board’s motion.
Since the 2018 Freedom Wind Law was overturned because the Toan Board did not follow the county Planning Board’s procedures for filing an application, subsequent laws on the same issue required a “super majority” of four of the five on the board.
Parker’s Oct. 22 decision has been appealed to the Appellate Division’s Fourth Department, where Invenergy has filed for intervenor status.
A representative from the Buffalo law firm Hodson Russ attended the hearing, sitting beside McAuley.
The five towns have negotiated host community agreements with Invenergy and were told to expect to share in millions in annual payments in lieu of taxes with counties and school districts.
In addition, Invenergy has pledged millions in lease payments to landowners with turbines, underground transmission lines and roads on their properties.
Residents in Freedom and Farmersville had asked town boards for smaller turbines that are located further from property lines and homes due to health concerns.
In last month’s local elections, both Farmersville and Freedom elected candidates that made majorities opposed to the new town wind laws and host agreements with Invenergy.
