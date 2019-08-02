LITTLE VALLEY — One of country music’s most recognizable hitmakers delivered on being one of the hottest tickets in town this summer when Josh Turner performed to an enthusiastic crowd Thursday night at the Cattaraugus County Fair.
Older fans likely know Turner from his 2003 platinum-selling debut “Long Black Train,” while the younger folks in the crowd are fans of his most recent 2017 Billboard No. 1 release, “Deep South,” but plenty in attendance knew enough of his tracks to sing along in a show that stayed hot all night long.
“What a good lookin’ crowd we’ve got out here tonight,” he told the packed audience that jumped to its feet the second he stepped on stage. “It’s good to be back here at the Cattaraugus County Fair.”
Signing in his signature low bass as well as a tender tenor, Turner warmed up the evening’s setlist with hits “Time is Love,” “Everything Is Fine,” “Me and God” and “Deep South,” accompanied by his band, the Tonkin Honkies.
“If you hear my voice crack a little tonight, it’s because I’m just getting over a sinus infection,” Turner told the crowd after the opening few songs. “But it’s going to take a lot more than a sinus infection to keep me down tonight,” he added, earning a cheer from the concert-goers.
A devout Christian, Turner grew up in the church and founded a gospel quartet called Thankful Hearts. Turner said gospel music was a big part of the early country sound, so to pay homage to both his roots and the start of the genre, he released his first gospel album, “I Serve a Savior,” last year.
Along with the title track, Turner also performed his own renditions of the classic tracks “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” and “I Saw the Light.” Not one to hog the stage, he often stepped back during many songs to let his band members take center stage to solo on fiddle, banjo and electric guitar.
Turner interacted with the crowd throughout the evening, even bantering with a couple of people with a large poster board sign. After learning it was one woman’s birthday and going to the concert was her present, Turner sang “Happy Birthday” to her.
After moving to Nashville to pursue a career in music and enrolling in Belmont University, Turner’s career got a boost in December 2001. During his debut on the Grand Ole Opry, Turner debuted “Long Black Train” and received a standing ovation in the middle of the song, then sang it again for an encore.
“Long Black Train” was among the songs that many in the audience sang along to at the fairgrounds Thursday. Other favorites included “Your Man,” “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” “Lay Low,” “Firecracker,” “Would You Go with Me” and “All Over Me.”
Opening for Turner was Grit N’ Grace, a Central New York country variety band consisting of Jackie Pop, Dave Brown, Frank Hanyak and Bob Lett.
Grit N’ Grace played several country and pop hits from the past few decades, asking the crowd to clap their hands and sing along if they knew the words.
“This is a song for the ladies and the fellas, and it’d sound a lot better if you sang along,” lead singer Pop said at the start of Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.”
Other hits Grit N’ Grace performed to warm up the night included Luke Bryan’s “Country Girl (Shake It For Me),” the title track from “Footloose” and a song Pop said is perfect for the Little Valley crowd, “Little Big Town” by Boondocks.
“It’s beautiful to be down here in Little Valley, New York,” she added. “Thank you for being so welcoming tonight.”
Today’s grandstand entertainment will feature the Monster Mash Truck Rally at 1:30 p.m., preceded by a pit party for grandstand ticket holders. Saturday night will feature The Big Rig Truck Pull Show.
Saturday’s other feature is the Market Class Animal Sale at 1 p.m., which includes hundreds of prize-winning 4-H and other animals — beef cows, steers, swine, sheep and poultry.
Sunday night’s grandstand will feature the championship demolition derby.