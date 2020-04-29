WELLSVILLE — As efforts to “flatten the curve” during the COVID-19 crisis appear to be working, Jones Memorial Hospital administrators are planning the next steps staff, patients and the community.
“As we slowly and carefully ease restrictions, we will be working with the Allegany County Health Department to monitor for any spikes in COVID-19 in the county,” said Dr. Kevin McCormick, medical director at Jones Memorial. “It is like we are turning the dial a little at a time, observing to assure no harmful effects, and moving forward gradually.”
This week, Jones has started “Phase One of the New Normal.” The number of patients being seen in the Jones Memorial Medical Practices has been expanded and the hospital has started scheduling a limited number of elective surgery procedures.
“Our patients will notice when they come to the hospital or the medical practices, that it is not business as usual,” said Eva Benedict, CEO at Jones. “Adjustments have been made in every area to ensure the safety or our patients and our staff.”
Here are some of the things the community can expect at the hospital:
• Universal screening and masking: All who come to JMH will be asked questions about possible COVID-19 symptoms. Everyone will be provided a facemask if they do not have one. If you have a facemask, wear it to your appointment.
• Staggered scheduling: This will limit the number of patients in an area at one time. In addition, the time for appointments will be expanded to avoid patient overlap and ensure social distancing is maintained.
If you arrive more than 15 minutes before an appointment you may be asked to wait in your car. If you are late for your appointment, it may be rescheduled.
• Telehealth: The providers in the Jones Memorial Medical Practices will determine which patients need to be seen in person and which are candidates for telehealth appointments.
• Registration changes: In many cases, registration will be done over the phone prior to the appointment with signatures provided upon arrival if needed. For medical imaging exams, patients should go directly to the department to register.
• Limited support people: The hospital will continue to restrict support people accompanying patients to appointments. Drivers of patients are asked to remain in their vehicles and will be contacted when patients are ready to leave.
• Additional restrictions: If a provider, therapist or technician has additional restrictions, they will call patients before appointments to discuss them.
“It is very likely that COVID-19 will continue to be a part of our lives for some time,” Benedict said. “By working together and following these precautions, we can keep our community as healthy as possible.”
Anyone with questions is asked to contact a provider’s office or the hospital department where one will be receiving care.
ALLEGANY COUNTY OFFICIALS reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
As of 2 p.m., officials reported 33 cases of the disease have been reported, with 28 having recovered. One death was reported in March. A total of 42 residents remain in quarantine or isolation, while 420 have been released.
Officials encouraged residents to take part in the Take 5 for New York campaign, which encourages Allegany County residents to take five minutes out of each day to call a friend, loved one, or acquaintance who may be alone and feeling isolated during this period of social distancing.
OTHER COUNTIES offered updated disease accountings, according to the New York State Department of Health.
Chautauqua County: One new case was reported, with the total reported now at 31. One death has been reported. Erie County: 107 new cases were reported, with 3,196 positive tests reported to date. Officials report 207 deaths. Livingston County: Two new positive tests were reported, with 67 testing positive to date. One death has been reported. Steuben County: Four new cases were reported, with a total of 214 reported to date. Eighteen deaths have been reported. Wyoming County: Two new cases were reported, with 65 reported to date. Five deaths have been reported.