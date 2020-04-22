OLEAN — A national honor society for community college students with high grades can help them while they’re at Jamestown Community College — and after they graduate.
Taylar Mager, a 2018 Bradford (Pa.) High School graduate, is one of them. A member of the local chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), she’ll receive a PTK scholarship when she transfers to the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford in the fall.
After making the dean’s list during her first semester at JCC’s Cattaraugus County Campus, Mager qualified for PTK and learned about scholarships available to her just for being a member.
“I decided to join so that I’d have that scholarship opportunity when I transferred,” said Mager, the chapter’s president.
Renee Funke, PTK’s co-advisor in Olean, said the Pitt-Bradford scholarship is worth $500 per semester.
“Membership provides many opportunities for scholarships,” said Funke, who has been the PTK co-advisor at JCC in Olean for two years and at the Jamestown campus for 10.
The awards vary at different colleges and universities, she said, and some may not participate, but at the very least, “membership helps them in terms of being accepted because their GPAs are high.”
On the other hand, one JCC graduate and PTK member attended Boston University and got $25,000 off his tuition for being a PTK member. He was one of five students earning the competitive award there.
The JCC chapter requires students to earn at least 12 credits with a minimum 3.5 grade point average before they can join. Membership in PTK costs $70, but Ginna Hensel, a student from Great Valley, calls it “a pretty good deal,” saying some colleges and universities “will offer up to $10,000 for students to transfer in.”
Funke said the local chapter inducted more than 30 students — a record — earlier this spring.
“A lot of the credit for the growth in membership goes to the student leadership,” she noted. “More students are taking advantage of opportunities like this.”
Mager, an early childhood education major, said being invited to join was “a great feeling. I was super excited. I was never the smartest kid, never in an honor society in high school.
She recalls being nervous she wouldn’t do well in college.
“Teachers here helped me get really good grades,” and joining PTK helped her realize “I was doing things right.”
Hensel, a 2019 Ellicottville Central School graduate, is the group’s vice president and a social sciences major.
“We have so many members from different walks of life, people like me or 40-year-old moms,” she said. “This is such a huge achievement for us. It makes everyone feel comfortable and accepted.”
Last fall, chapter members were trying to come up with a community service project, said Mager.
“We talked about the lack of availability there was for feminine care products,” she said. “We went to local businesses and asked for donations.”
It wasn’t that there was a lack of product in the stores, she explained. The focus was on helping women in need so they could cut expenses for care products and instead “use that money for food or gasoline.”
Some of the products were put in bathrooms at JCC. Others went to Genesis House, a temporary shelter for homeless people that’s about a five-minute walk from campus.
PTK’s other co-advisor, Francis LaChappelle, was already placing human services majors there to learn and help, said Hensel.
“He thought it would be a really good option. It wasn’t a shock to anyone that Francis was reaching out.” Hensel said she thinks the drive made her fellow students more aware of PTK.
“By word of mouth and word on paper, not only were we able to do these things for the community, we were able to get our name out there: This is PTK. This is who we are.”