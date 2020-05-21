OLEAN — Dr. Daniel DeMarte was looking forward to something that hasn’t happened in the Jamestown Community College system in many years: a fiscal year was on track to end in the black.
Then COVID-19 struck.
Now the president of JCC faces more questions than answers, starting with potential cuts in funding of up to $6 million from a $31 million budget, as well as unknowns about what enrollment will look like for the fall.
A freeze is on filling open positions, and furloughs and layoffs of faculty and staff are on the table.
“The sad thing is we were going to be in the black for the first time in several years before the pandemic,” DeMarte said Wednesday as he is approaching the second-year anniversary of being named president of JCC.
The college was reversing a nine-year decline in a strong economy, he said, bucking a longstanding enrollment pattern nationwide in the midst of a three-year effort to bring more students to JCC.
“But this pandemic has really knocked the wind from our sails,” he said.
DeMarte explained that, because of the financial impact of the COVID-19, SUNY community colleges have been targeted to absorb what he calls a disproportionate share of state budget cuts.
“Despite a statewide advocacy campaign to maintain the floor funding model a second year,” he said, “and with the intent of making it permanent in the state budget, the floor model was stripped from the 2020-21 approved state budget and the state reverted back to funding based on enrollment.”
In addition, JCC is likely to see a 30-to-50% cut in its fourth-quarter state aid this fiscal year, and the state held the base aid rate per full-time employee at 2019-20 levels. DeMarte said the funding model is not equitable and limits the junior college’s ability to make long-term plans.
“This situational analysis will force JCC to prepare its 2020-21 budget based on a worst-case scenario, a devastating 18% ($5.9 million) cut to its operating budget,” he said.
The cuts won’t just affect the campuses in Jamestown, Olean and Dunkirk.
DeMarte said they will “severely hamper” JCC’s ability to support businesses reopening the economy in the Southern Tier as they prepare to rehire workers for the post COVID-19 workplace, not least in critical areas such as manufacturing and healthcare, as well as tourism and hospitality management.
JCC will receive more than $2.3 million from the CARES Act, but DeMarte said half the funding will go to benefit students under a formula that hasn’t yet been revealed.
“And the state could use the amount of federal funds each college receives to subsidize the projected 30-to-50% cut in the state budget in the fourth quarter,” he said. “Federal funds from the CARES Act will not help JCC close its budget gap.”
DeMarte and his administration are reaching out to elected representatives in Albany and Washington to get any support they can.
Regarding furloughs and layoffs, DeMarte said his administration has reached out to the unions representing the faculty, professional and supervisory staff members, and service and support staff about voluntary furloughs. The contract with faculty members doesn’t include a provision for voluntary furloughs while the Service Association rejected discussion about them. The Professional and Supervisory Alliance on the JCC campuses agreed to discuss voluntary furloughs.
Layoffs will also have to be considered, he added.
Representatives of the three unions could not be reached for comment.
Meanwhile, DeMarte said JCC will begin the fall semester, as scheduled, on Aug. 24 in compliance with regional guidelines for reopening New York.
“The plan for the fall semester at JCC will be flexible and provide for the easing of social distancing protocols as conditions improve,” he said. “While we have more than two decades of experience delivering instruction at a distance, and can continue operations in remote mode for as long as necessary, we will also be ready to welcome (students) back to campus when our region has met the state guidelines.”
JCC wants to make it known that it will also work with students from other colleges who might not be certain of their return to their schools in the fall because of the pandemic.
“Nearly all JCC programs and courses transfer to hundreds of colleges and universities throughout the U.S., and we accept credits which can be applied toward JCC programs,” he said.
For more information, students can find information on transferring at SUNYJCC.edu.