The threat of the COVID-19 coronavirus has colleges in the area moving to online classes, canceling events and restricting travel.
The Cattaraugus County Campus of Jamestown Community College falls under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s order Wednesday that all SUNY and CUNY campuses transition to online classes by March 19.
St. Bonaventure University is suspending most university-sponsored student travel and all organized campus events, including extracurricular student activities and events the university hosts, until at least March 31.
Dr. Dennis DePerro, SBU’s president, announced the decision in a notice to the campus community late Wednesday afternoon.
The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Pa. will go to online classes on March 23. To prepare for the transition, students will be sent home this weekend and classes are canceled for next week.
Paula Snyder, executive director of the JCC campus in Olean, said the community college’s administration was still hammering out details of transitioning to online classes late Wednesday afternoon.
“There are still a lot of details to clarify,” Snyder told the Times Herald, while pointing out that not every school in the SUNY system is even on the same academic calendar.
She said JCC President Daniel DeMarte would announce the timing of the online transition very soon. JCC is scheduled to go on spring break April 1-12.
SUNY officials said plans are being developed with the various campuses to ensure learning continues.
“They’re not evicting anyone,” Cuomo said earlier Wednesday. “They are not closing the dorm or kicking you out.”
But the overall goal is to reduce large numbers of congregations on campus though the end of spring semester.
“I understand this sounds like a bad science fiction movie,” Cuomo said regarding what will happen with sporting events and other activities. He added that he’s talking with officials about whether to hold New York City’s upcoming St. Patrick’s Day parade.
At SBU, DePerro said that while there are no reported cases of coronavirus infection locally, “we are exercising an abundance of caution in limiting crowd gathering. We’re fortunate that we have relatively small class sizes so we are continuing with in-class instruction for the time being.”
The university has established a COVID-19 Planning & Response Team and is developing contingency academic plans if it’s no longer able to offer in-class instruction.
“The guidance we are getting from the county Health Department tells us that’s the right decision at this time,” he said. “But as we all know by now, this is a rapidly evolving situation.”
Only students who have to travel for assignments directly related to instruction or course requirements are allowed to make trips.
All St. Bonaventure’s organized extracurricular and co-curricular campus activities and events, as well as campus events the university hosts — from dinners and guest lectures to conferences and competitions — are suspended effective at 5 p.m. Friday.
The campus events include intramurals, club sports, Campus Activity Board events, open student club events and Quick Center events.
The restrictions will remain in place until March 31, at which time university administrators, in consultation with the County Health Department, will re-examine the situation to decide if the suspension needs to be extended.
The University of Pittsburgh system, which includes the Bradford campus, announced the move to online classes for the remainder of the spring semester.
“The health and safety of everyone in the campus community, as well as our neighbors in the region, is our first priority,” said Pat Frantz Cercone, Pitt-Bradford spokeswoman. “Therefore, the university is taking precautions to avoid further spread of the virus.”
She said the campus has been preparing for this scenario for several days and staff are continuing to work out the details.
In addition, all campus events have been canceled for the foreseeable future, and some have been postponed. A decision about commencement will be made at a later time.
The Donor Scholarship Luncheon, which was scheduled for March 27, has been canceled. As of Monday, March 16, all athletic events have been canceled for the foreseeable future. The inauguration of Dr. Catherine Koverola, president, which had been scheduled for April 3, has been postponed.
In addition to moving classes online and canceling events, the university has canceled summer study abroad trips and all university travel, both domestic and international. The university also is discouraging all personal domestic and international travel.
Students attending Pitt-Bradford are discouraged from coming to campus to pick up their belongings. However, if they need to retrieve their belongings, they will receive information on how to do so.
Exceptions will be made to allow some students to remain on campus. Student services, such as dining, will be available to those remaining students.
“There are many logistical issues that need to be worked through,” Cercone explained. “As we have more information, we’ll share it on our website and our social media channels.”
Alfred State extended spring break for another week for students on the Alfred, Wellsville and Northland campuses.
The college, in a statement, said this will not alter work schedules for faculty and staff, who are still scheduled to return on Monday.
“In keeping with the governor’s message, the college plans to move as many courses as possible to a distance format,” the ASC statement read. “The academic planning will be completed next week and we intend for it to take effect on Monday, March 23.”
The college pointed out that, as an institution that has a significant number of applied learning programs, the college will work as quickly as possible to determine how and when students can complete these course requirements and we will continue to communicate our plans.
Alfred University and Houghton College both indicated they are monitoring the coronavirus situation, but did not announce any new learning plans as of Wednesday evening.