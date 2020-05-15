Pinning ceremonies to celebrate the achievements of Jamestown Community College’s nursing program graduates had a different feel this year.

The programs, held annually on JCC’s Jamestown and Cattaraugus County campuses, were conducted on Zoom on Friday.

The graduates are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Examination for registered nurses.

Nursing graduates from the Cattaraugus County Campus, listed by their hometown, are:

Allegany: Lura O’Keefe, Nicole Van Sky

Belfast: Michaela Pastorius

Belmont: Shaylene Svejkovsky

Bolivar: Colin Dudley, Isabella Gordon

Bradford, Pa.: Shelly Albney, Holly Peranio, Brianna Platko, Jennifer Landuyt, Kelly Siffrin

Caneadea: Olivia Behen

Coudersport, Pa.: Alexis Barroqueiro, Susan Freeman, Kayla Morey

Cuba: Allison Militello

Hinsdale: Jori Fratercangelo, Katelyn Goodyear

Houghton: Raquel Acevedo

Limestone: Abby Medina, Cayla Thomas

Olean: Jessica Burr, Rebeka Curcio, Corinne Peters

Portville: Holly Montgomery

Roulette, Pa.: Jean Snodgrass

Salamanca: Angela Crane, Brianna Sawyer

Scio: Valerie Sprague

Wellsville: Julia Knapp, Amber Slocum

Westline, Pa.: Tashia Carrow of Westline, Pa.

Cassondra Conklin of Gowanda and Caylee Starks of Little Valley graduated from the nursing program at the Jamestown campus.

