Pinning ceremonies to celebrate the achievements of Jamestown Community College’s nursing program graduates had a different feel this year.
The programs, held annually on JCC’s Jamestown and Cattaraugus County campuses, were conducted on Zoom on Friday.
The graduates are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Examination for registered nurses.
Nursing graduates from the Cattaraugus County Campus, listed by their hometown, are:
Allegany: Lura O’Keefe, Nicole Van Sky
Belfast: Michaela Pastorius
Belmont: Shaylene Svejkovsky
Bolivar: Colin Dudley, Isabella Gordon
Bradford, Pa.: Shelly Albney, Holly Peranio, Brianna Platko, Jennifer Landuyt, Kelly Siffrin
Caneadea: Olivia Behen
Coudersport, Pa.: Alexis Barroqueiro, Susan Freeman, Kayla Morey
Cuba: Allison Militello
Hinsdale: Jori Fratercangelo, Katelyn Goodyear
Houghton: Raquel Acevedo
Limestone: Abby Medina, Cayla Thomas
Olean: Jessica Burr, Rebeka Curcio, Corinne Peters
Portville: Holly Montgomery
Roulette, Pa.: Jean Snodgrass
Salamanca: Angela Crane, Brianna Sawyer
Scio: Valerie Sprague
Wellsville: Julia Knapp, Amber Slocum
Westline, Pa.: Tashia Carrow of Westline, Pa.
Cassondra Conklin of Gowanda and Caylee Starks of Little Valley graduated from the nursing program at the Jamestown campus.