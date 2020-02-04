JAMESTOWN — Jamestown Community College has new or updated transfer agreements with Edinboro University, New York Upstate Medical University and a Columbus, Ohio school.
A new agreement between JCC and Edinboro in Pennsylvania allows JCC graduates who hold an Associate in Science degree in liberal arts and sciences: mathematics and sciences to transfer up to the equivalent of 89 credit hours into EU’s fermentation science program if they meet grade point and course requirements.
An updated agreement with SUNY Upstate guarantees junior standing and the opportunity to complete a bachelor’s degree in medical imaging/radiography, medical imaging/ultrasound, medical technology, medical biotechnology, radiation therapy, respiratory therapy and nursing in two years.
Upstate Medical’s 2+2 Early Admission Program for high school seniors, also included in the agreement, guarantees students acceptance into one of the bachelor’s degree programs at SUNY Upstate. Program requirements include completion of at least three years of Regents or honors level courses in math and science, strong leadership abilities, participation in extracurricular activities and competitive SAT or ACT scores.
To be eligible for participation, high school students must be in the upper quartile in their class, be accepted by JCC into the program during their senior year of high school (two years prior to the date of entry at SUNY Upstate), and maintain specified academic standards and involvement in the health profession.
Details about the early admission program can be found at http://www.upstate.edu/prospective/basics/early.php. High school students who are interested in applying for acceptance into the program should contact JCC’s admissions office, (800) 388-8557.
Meanwhile, students who earn an associate’s degree at JCC will be accepted with junior standing into their choice of bachelor’s degree programs offered by Franklin University of Columbus.
Students can transfer additional credits beyond those required for the associate degree, up to a maximum of 94 total JCC credits, toward meeting requirements for their bachelor’s degree at Franklin.
Students who transfer a minimum of 54 JCC credits are guaranteed the opportunity to earn their bachelor’s degree in two years with Franklin. Those who transfer a minimum of 90 appropriate JCC credits may be able to earn the bachelor’s degree in one year with Franklin, and should contact Franklin for details regarding a 3+1 option.
For more information, visit www.sunyjcc.edu/transfer/agreements.