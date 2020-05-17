OLEAN — Jamestown Community College graduates may join in with the December commencement exercises, officials said, as the COVID-19-delayed May ceremony came and passed with empty campuses.
“JCC’s commencement is always a significant event for our students,” said JCC president Daniel DeMarte. “They work extremely hard, and many overcome significant challenges to obtain a college education. This year, in particular, we are applauding students for the determined manner in which they adjusted to changes brought on by the COVID-19 situation to achieve their academic goals.”
In a video posted Friday, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-NY, offered his thoughts as commencement speaker to the graduates.
“As we all know, these are truly difficult times, perhaps more difficult than most of us have ever experienced,” Schumer said. “But our society will overcome this pandemic — and so will you. When the worst is over, we’ll need your help to rebuild our country — and stronger than ever before.
“You are our future leaders, and we believe in you.”
JCC has announced the names of students who are degree and certificate candidates for graduation in May.
Area candidates for degrees and certificates include:
- Allegany: Heather Baire (A.A.S.: Business-Business Administration), Mandi Douthit (Certificate: Law Enforcement Technology), Yolanda Englund (A.A.S.: Administrative Professional and Certificate: Health Information Technology), Shawn Labadie (Certificate: Law Enforcement Technology), Justin Nutter (A.S.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Mathematics & Science), Lura O’Keefe (A.A.S.: Nursing), Kristin Smith (A.S.: Business-Business Administration), Nicole Van Sky (A.A.S.: Nursing), Fay Vaughn (A.A.S.: Business-Accounting)
- Angelica: Destiny Murphy (A.A.S.: Human Services)
- Belfast: Michaela Pastorius (A.A.S.: Nursing)
- Belmont: Clairisse Schwanz (A.A.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Social Sciences-Psychology), Shaylene Svejkovsky (A.A.S.: Nursing)
- Bolivar: Colin Dudley (A.A.S.: Nursing), Isabella Gordon (A.A.S.: Nursing), Emily Lowry (A.A.S.: Individual Studies), Trae Sibble (A.S.: Sport Management)
- Bradford, Pa.: Shelly Albney (A.A.S.: Nursing), Tashia Carrow (A.A.S.: Nursing), Sarah Gleason (A.A.S.: Occupational Therapy Assistant), Jennifer Landuyt (A.A.S.: Nursing), Taylar Mager (A.S.: Individual Studies), Misti McCullen (A.S.: Human Services), Holly Peranio (A.A.S.: Nursing), Brianna Platko (A.A.S.: Nursing), Kelly Siffrinn (A.A.S.: Nursing), Jean Snodgrass (A.A.S.: Nursing)
- Caneadea: Olivia Behen (A.A.S.: Nursing)
- Cattaraugus: Rebecca Grey (Certificate: Law Enforcement Technology), Ethan Stang (A.S.: Criminal Justice)
- Conewango Valley: Susie Hershberger (A.A.S.: Individual Studies), Elaina James (A.S.: Communication), Olivia James (A.S.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Childhood Education)
- Couldersport, Pa.: Alexis Barroqueiro (A.A.S.: Nursing), Susan Freeman (A.A.S.: Nursing), Kayla Morey (A.A.S.: Nursing)
- Cuba: Justin Blehar (A.S.: Criminal Justice), Allison Militello (A.A.S.: Nursing), Kimberly Stephens (Certificate: Health Information Technology)
- Delevan: Kamryn Kenny (A.S.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Early Childhood Education)
- East Otto: Rachael Newman-Zimmer (Certificate: Law Enforcement Technology)
- Ellicottville: Kayleigh Coolidge (A.S.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Mathematics & Science)
- Franklinville: Seth Farrand (Certificate: Law Enforcement Technology), Courtneay Kay Fiske (A.S.: Human Services), Amy O’Neal (A.A.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Social Sciences-Psychology), Sabrina Skinner (A.S.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Early Childhood Education), Joshua Stone (A.A.S.: Computer Information Systems), Alivia Torpey (A.S.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Early Childhood Education)
- Friendship: Stacy Burnett (A.A.S.: Health Information Technology), Taylor Roberts (A.S.: Individual Studies)
- Gowanda: Cassondra Conklin (A.A.S.: Nursing), Kelsey Eddy (A.A.S.: Occupational Therapy Assistant)
- Great Valley: Zachary Everett (A.A.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Language, Literature, and Writing-English), Linnea Jimerson (A.S.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Mathematics & Science), Kirklind Kaleta (A.S.: Engineering Science), Nyles Panus (A.A.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Social Sciences-Economics)
- Hinsdale: Jori Fratarcangelo (A.A.S.: Nursing), Katelyn Goodyear (A.A.S.: Nursing)
- Houghton: Raquel Acevedo Mujica (A.A.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Social Sciences – Psychology and A.A.S.: Nursing)
- Ischua: Jacob Wesolowski (Certificate: Law Enforcement Technology)
- Limestone: Abby Medina (A.A.S.: Nursing), Cayla Thomas (A.A.S.: Nursing)
- Little Genesee: Nicholas George (A.A.S.: Business-Business Administration), Austin Vennard (A.A.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Social Sciences-Psychology)
- Little Valley: Amber Ambrose (A.A.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Humanities), Zachary Baker (A.A.S.: Criminal Justice-Police), Pamela Doyle (A.A.S.: Business-Accounting), Janette Hill (A.A.S.: Business-Business Administration), Kimberly Hoch (A.A.S.: Administrative Professional), Lindsay Langworthy (A.A.S.: Health Information Technology), Holldan Martonis (A.S.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Mathematics & Science), Caylee Starks (A.A.S.: Nursing)
- Mount Jewett, Pa.: Nicole Bernhard (A.A.S.: Nursing)
- Olean: Brian Austin (A.S.: Individual Studies), Jared Bertch (A.S.: Criminal Justice), Jessica Burr (A.A.S.: Nursing), Brian Champlin (A.S.: Business-Business Administration), Michael Cooper (Certificate: Individual Studies), Rebeka Curcio (A.A.S.: Nursing), Joseph Cygan (A.A.S.: Individual Studies), Dylan Ensell (Certificate: Law Enforcement Technology), Jada Geary (A.S.: Media Arts), Shawna Lowe (A.A.S.: Occupational Therapy Assistant), Erin Martin (A.S.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Childhood Education), Gary Milliman (A.A.S.: Business-Business Administration), Holly Montgomery (A.A.S.: Nursing), Corinne Peters (A.A.S.: Nursing), Matthew Peterson-Volz (A.S.: Individual Studies), Miranda Sakala (A.A.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Language, Literature, and Writing-English), Cody Smith (Certificate: Welding Technology), Zachary Spears (Certificate: Law Enforcement Technology), Kristin Turner (A.A.S.: Human Services), Alecia Volz (A.A.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Social Sciences-Psychology), Douglas Wilson (A.S.: Individual Studies and Certificate: Information Technology), Kaitlin Young (A.A.S.: Occupational Therapy Assistant), Brady Zambanini (Certificate: Law Enforcement Technology)
- Oswayo, Pa.: Kennedy Hallock (A.A.S.: Human Services)
- Otto: Brandon Bain (A.S.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Mathematics & Science)
- Perrysburg: Megan Gominiak (A.A.S.: Business-Business Administration)
- Portville: Duane Gayton (A.S.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Mathematics & Science), Christopher Lengvarsky (A.A.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Social Sciences-Psychology), Gretchen Mikolajczyk (A.A.S.: Health Information Technology), Brandi Peterson (A.S.: Individual Studies), Savanna Silvestri (A.S.: Human Services), Tess Wolsky (A.S.: Media Arts)
- Randolph: Heather Ames (A.A.S.: Occupational Therapy Assistant), Aubrey Briggs (A.A.S.: Occupational Therapy Assistant), Holly Graham (A.A.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Language, Literature, and Writing-English), Blaine Iskula (Certificate: Law Enforcement Technology), Alexander Miinte (Certificate: Law Enforcement Technology), Megan Nation (A.A.S.: Human Services), Trevor Wright (A.A.S.: Individual Studies)
- Salamanca: Angela Crane (A.A.S.: Nursing), Kimberly McAuley (A.S.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Early Childhood Education), Caroline Oyer (A.S.: Individual Studies), Cory Rockwell (A.S.: Physical Education Studies), Brianna Sawyer (A.A.S.: Nursing)
- Scio: Valerie Sprague (A.A.S.: Nursing)
- South Dayton: Cassandra Kelly (A.S.: Individual Studies)
- Swain: Jacob Mitchell (A.A.S.: Criminal Justice-Police)
- Wellsville: Julia Knapp (A.A.S.: Nursing), Brian Salmonson (A.A.S.: Business-Business Administration), Amber Slocum (A.A.S.: Nursing)