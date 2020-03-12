James Snyder’s key to the city

James Snyder (right) shows off his key to the city presented by Olean Mayor Bill Aiello on Tuesday during a Common Council meeting. Snyder retired from politics in December after almost 60 years in various offices. The former Cattaraugus County Legislature chairman took his first elected position in 1962 as the alderman for the old 11th Ward in the Boardmanville neighborhood. “It takes a certain amount of guts to throw your name in the ring,” he said to the current aldermen, lauding them for their conviction to serve.

 Bob Clark/Olean Times Herald
