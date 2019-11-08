It'snow time at Holiday Valley

Yes, along with the natural snow that has fallen the last couple of days in Cattaraugus County, Holiday Valley Resort has taken advantage of temperatures in the 20s and started up its snowmaking machines. This photo shows snowmaking on Cindy's Run Friday morning.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

Jim Eckstrom is executive editor of the Olean Times Herald and Bradford Publishing Co. His email is jeckstrom@oleantimesherald.com.)

