FRANKLINVILLE — The Ischua Valley Historical Society has a new “first” in their collection.
The Historical Society recently received a uniform worn by the first woman mail carrier in the United States, a Franklinville resident, Jessie McCaa.
The uniform will be displayed at the Ischua Valley Historical Society’s Organizational Meeting Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Miner’s Cabin, 9 Pine St.
Jessie McCaa was a quiet, unassuming lady who made history by becoming the first woman mail carrier in the United States, according to a release from the Historical Society.
Previously, this was a job designated only for men. When appointed, she had to agree to purchase her own uniform, while the men were given theirs.
There was an attempt to take this position away from her and the people of Franklinville, where she lived, rose up to her defense. Jessie won the right to continue in her job and today has the title of “First Woman Mail Carrier in the United States.”
“The Ischua Valley Historical Society was recently honored when the family of Jessie McCaa gave us her outfit to add to our collection,” the statement said. Tommie Mapes has done the restoration.
The public is invited to attend this event to honor Jessie McCaa.
Cattaraugus County Administrator Jack Searles is guest speaker for the meeting. He will talk on the history of the mail system in Cattaraugus County. Refreshments will be served.