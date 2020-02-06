OLEAN — The opening of “Interwoven,” an exhibition by Kari Roslund, will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Jamestown Community College’s Center Gallery on the Olean campus.
The Tri-County Arts Council worked in collaboration with JCC to produce this fiber arts exhibition series that has captured beautiful images of nature.
Growing up in Woolrich, Pa., Roslund has had a long history of textile and wool production. After receiving her bachelor’s degree in studio art from Lycoming College, she and her husband moved to the mountains of rural Pennsylvania.
There, Roslund and her family began a small farm and as the farm grew, she became more immersed in the process of wool. From shearing the animals, to hand dyeing the wool, she learned firsthand the process required to transform raw fleece into one-of-a-kind, hand-felted art.
Soon after she began learning the process of felting from other fiber artists and as a result, began to explore the possibilities of using her painting skills in conjunction with fiber arts.
“I enjoy the process of taking fibers from their raw state and reworking them into a palette of lustrous vibrant silks and woolen vibrant tones,” Roslund said. “When I construct, I layer my hand-worked fleeces and rovings onto reclaimed textiles. This process creates a type of contemporary tapestry, bringing a three-dimensional element to my impressionistic work.”
The public is invited to view “Interwoven” at The Center Gallery, located on the second floor of the College Center at 260 N. Union St.
The gallery is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Visits to the gallery are free and open to the public.