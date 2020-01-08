OLEAN — As a young man, Mikel Wintermantel remembers holding arts council meetings in his apartment after the former Olean Arts Association was discontinued.
Now, years later, Wintermantel, a renowned artist from the area, and civic leader John Bartimole, have been appointed as interim executive co-directors of the Tri-County Arts Council at 110 W. Main St. The appointment was made following the resignation of former arts council executive director, Tina Hastings, in December.
When contacted Tuesday, Wintermantel said he and Bartimole agreed to take over the position as they realized they made “a pretty good team.”
Wintermantel, a local businessman, nationally recognized Copley Master artist and unwavering supporter of the regional arts scene, said he and Bartimole hope to lead the agency in a different direction. Wintermantel said he has been a part of the Arts Council since its inception a few decades ago.
“I’ve been with (the Arts Council) since the beginning,” he recalled. “When the Olean Arts Association disintegrated years ago, I continued to have meetings in my apartment with a whole bunch of people.”
He said the group, who included well-known Philadelphia mural artist and Olean native Meg Fish Saligman, met once a month. When the meetings became too large, the group moved to Wintermantel’s studio in Allegany which was above his and his brothers’ longtime business, Studio 4 East Screenprinting.
Later, the art group became the Cattaraugus County Arts Council and set up its operation in a room at the Fourth and Maple Complex in Allegany. From there, the Arts Council moved to a studio on West Main Street in Allegany where it remained for several years.
Last year, the non-profit changed its name to Tri-County Arts Council when it moved to a larger Olean site that includes a studio and space for a store and gallery.
“Our goal is to reinvigorate the artist community, open it up and involve more people,” Wintermantel continued. “We want to stimulate the marketing and on-line presence” with the help of Bartimole, who has been in leadership and consulting roles for regional organizations and institutions.
Wintermantel plans to teach more workshops in art development and marketing for members of the organization. He also plans to have more informal monthly art meetings.
“We would like to invite people in to see what it is like,” he explained.
A return of popular events such as the 5x7 Art for Everyone and gallery receptions are also on the agenda.
For his part, Bartimole, a past recipient of the LOUIE Award, the area’s highest honor for outstanding service to the community, said he was honored to be appointed to the position. He noted they will head-up the organization until the board makes a decision on new leadership.
“Mikel certainly is the one who has credibility with the artists, there are no two ways about that,” Bartimole admitted. “I’m not very well known in the arts community, that’s for sure.”
He does believe his connections in the community at large, as well as his communication skills, will be an attribute to marketing the organization in the region.
In fact, the Arts Council board noted that “establishing and nurturing a collaborative relationship with other creative organizations in the region will be paramount” to the organization.
The Arts Council will achieve this goal by instituting office hours in Chautauqua and Allegany counties to better reach and serve artists outside the immediate Olean area. Additionally, the internet presence of Arts Council will be expanded and focused to connect the area arts scene to the robust, international art world happening online, officials said.
“I think there is tremendous potential here,” Bartimole said of the Arts Council and its new direction. “Anything I can do to help propel this organization forward with what I can do, I’ll be happy to do.”
On a final note, officials said the Art Market and gallery hours will be expanded to provide convenient community access to view rotating shows, and to purchase and collect local art.
They said “a robust volunteer pool will also be sought for those interested in being surrounded by creative people and an open-minded atmosphere.”
Call 372-7455 or email info@myartscouncil.net to volunteer or submit artwork on consignment.