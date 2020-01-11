OLEAN — Reports of influenza, widespread across New York state, are on the rise in Cattaraugus County as well, especially the influenza B strain.
So far this flu season there have been 56 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza in the county, according to Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director.
“We continue to see an increase in the number of influenza cases,” Watkins said. “We’ve also noticed an increase in the number of people going to the emergency room with upper respiratory complaints.”
Allegany County health officials did not have information on flu cases available at press time.
Influenza has been declared as widespread across New York state, Watkins said.
What’s different about this season’s influenza is that the predominant strain is the type B strain, he said. Generally, the first spike in influenza activity is the type A strain.
“Our latest reports show several individuals identified with influenza,” Watkins said. “The first peak is usually type A, followed by a second peak of the type B strain in February or March.”
So far this year, Watkins said, 55% of the laboratory-confirmed cases have been type B and 41% are type A.
“For some reason, influenza B seems to be the dominant strain,” he said.
The 56 confirmed cases do not include rapid testing at physicians’ offices.
“In Olean, there’s been more influenza B but we are seeing an uptick in influenza A,” said Julie Kenyon, infection prevention nurse manager and patient safety officer at Olean General Hospital.
“This season there have been a total of nine influenza A and 30 influenza B and only one that tested positive for both A and B” at the hospital, Kenyon said.
The most effective way to prevent the flu is getting the flu vaccine, Watkins said.
“It covers type B and those who do get the flu probably won’t have as severe complications and require admission to the hospital,” he said. “We consider (the vaccine) our first line of defense.”
It is not too late to get a flu shot, he emphasized. Most physicians still have vaccine as well as pharmacies.
“People can come to the Health Department. We have ample supplies of vaccine including supplies of the high dose vaccine for seniors,” Watkins said.
The public health director cautioned area residents to cover their mouths when coughing, wash hands frequently and avoid shaking hands.
He urged residents to stay home from work until their sneezing and coughing subsides. The same goes for students who are sick with the flu.
“They should stay at home so they don’t infect fellow students,” he said.
If symptoms — including head and body aches, sneezing and coughing, dehydration, vomiting and dehydration — persist for more than three or four days, call your physician who can prescribe an antiviral medicine over the phone if necessary, Watkins said.
Complications from influenza can lead to hospitalization, Watkins said.
So far in New York this flu season, one child has died of influenza.
Type A still appears to be a bit more virulent than Type B, Watkins said.
“We just got an early outbreak of type B. We saw influenza cases in October,” he noted. “We were one of the first counties to see influenza this year. Usually we are one of the last counties to see it. It looks like it started early across the state.”
State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker declared influenza prevalent in New York state on Dec. 5, which is earlier than usual.
During the week of Dec. 28, there were 3,592 flu-related hospitalizations in New York and the count was up to 9,200 laboratory-confirmed cases by the end of that week.
For the week ending Jan. 4, there were 10,085 confirmed cases, a 9% increase in a week. Laboratory-confirmed influenza hospitalizations jumped to 1,964, a 34% increase over the week before.
In the six weeks since influenza was declared predominant in the state, 32,848 persons have been sickened by the respiratory illness caused by the influenza virus.
The state Health Department is tracking the influenza outbreak by county on its FluTracker website at https://nyshc.health.ny.gov/web/nyapd/new-york-state-flu-tracker.