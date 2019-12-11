ELLICOTTVILLE — The Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) is looking to triple the cost of a payment in lieu of taxes agreement for new solar farms.
The IDA’s P.I.L.O.T. of $5,000 per megawatt for commercial solar and wind projects has not been changed in 10 years, executive director Corey Wiktor said.
The P.I.L.O.T. is a three-way split between the school district, town or city and the county and is a fraction of what a developer would pay in property taxes.
The IDA is in the fifth month of a six-month moratorium on accepting any new applications for tax breaks for solar farms.
Meanwhile, the proposed changes to the solar P.I.L.O.T will be retroactive to project applications filed after Dec. 10.
Joseph Snyder, the IDA’s county legislative representative, and Wiktor both proposed increasing the P.I.L.O.T. rate for solar farms to $15,000 per megawatt. “I can defend that,” said Wiktor, who said the highest solar P.I.L.O.T. in the state is $10,000 per megawatt.
That could be reduced to $10,000 per megawatt if the project offered some community benefit to entities like St. Bonaventure University, Olean General Hospital and the City of Olean, which have similar arrangements with BQ Energy’s three solar projects in Olean.
Without a partnership with a local entity to benefit from energy credits to reduce their monthly electric bill, the P.I.L.O.T. helps a multi-million dollar project that generates few local jobs.
“Why are we letting investors come in here and not pay their fair share?” Snyder said.
To sweeten the pot, the IDA will consider extending its 15-year P.I.L.O.T. to a 25-year-P.I.L.O.T., reflecting the expected lifetime of the solar farms. Otherwise, the companies will be tempted to remove them solar farm after year 15 when the benefits expire and they face having to pay property taxes.
The IDA will not vote on the proposed changes in its solar P.I.L.O.T. until its next meeting in early February. Attorney George Cregg Jr. will prepare a resolution for review by Wiktor and the board members prior to voting on it. Wiktor said a public hearing would also be held.
Most solar project proposals seem to be between 2 and 8 megawatts, Wiktor observed. He suggested the IDA board consider additional conditions on solar projects larger than 10 megawatts.
Snyder said he wanted to make sure that there was some greater benefit to the community than offering electric bill discounts for a limited number of residents.
“It’s a tough issue to decide,” Snyder said. “Our current P.I.L.O.T. is not enough.” He said he liked the idea of a lower P.I.L.O.T in return for enhanced community host payments.
Large solar projects are being proposed across the county in Portville, Great Valley, Franklinville and West Valley, Wiktor said.
The IDA plans hold a daylong municipal session in January on planning and zoning for solar projects to help educate and advise communities eyeing solar projects.