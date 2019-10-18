Randolph Hall of Fame

The 2019 inductees to the Randolph Central School Wall of Fame are (from left) Thomas Wade, Patrick Slater, Mckenna Maycock, John Stahley and Michael Evans.

 Photo provided

RANDOLPH — The Randolph Central School Wall of Fame gained five new members with the induction of its class of 2019.

The inductees, honored during a ceremony on Oct. 12, are:

• Michael Evans, class of 1979, president and chief executive officer of Bush Industries Inc. and a past board of education member.

• Patrick Slater, class of 1970, a teacher and one of the most successful high school football coaches in Western New York history.

• Thomas Wade, class of 1964, a local businessman and community leader.

• Mckenna Maycock, class of 2015, a top high school basketball player and student in Western New York who went on to play for the St. Bonaventure University women's team.

• John Stahley, class of 1984, vice president and general manager of Siemens Oil & Gas.

“The Wall of Fame Induction weekend was a great time for families and the community to come together and celebrate the accomplishments of five of their own," said Kaine Kelly, Randolph Central School's superintendent. “This is a great way for our school district to honor those individuals who have left a lasting impression or who have greatly impacted our school, community or the greater world at large.”

