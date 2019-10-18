RANDOLPH — The Randolph Central School Wall of Fame gained five new members with the induction of its class of 2019.
The inductees, honored during a ceremony on Oct. 12, are:
• Michael Evans, class of 1979, president and chief executive officer of Bush Industries Inc. and a past board of education member.
• Patrick Slater, class of 1970, a teacher and one of the most successful high school football coaches in Western New York history.
• Thomas Wade, class of 1964, a local businessman and community leader.
• Mckenna Maycock, class of 2015, a top high school basketball player and student in Western New York who went on to play for the St. Bonaventure University women's team.
• John Stahley, class of 1984, vice president and general manager of Siemens Oil & Gas.
“The Wall of Fame Induction weekend was a great time for families and the community to come together and celebrate the accomplishments of five of their own," said Kaine Kelly, Randolph Central School's superintendent. “This is a great way for our school district to honor those individuals who have left a lasting impression or who have greatly impacted our school, community or the greater world at large.”