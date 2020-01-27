CUBA — In the past, Marcia Wright not only participated in American Cancer Society Relay for Life events in Olean, but also served as a committee member.
Now a resident of Cuba, Wright is organizing the inaugural American Cancer Socity Relay for Life event in that community from noon on June 6 to noon June 7 at the Cuba-Rushford High School track on Route 305 in Cuba. The theme of the 24-hour event is “Be the Ray of Hope for a Cure Against Cancer.”
Wright, who is a native of Olean, said she had helped at past relays in Olean as her father and grandfather both had fought cancer.
“When anyone asks why we’re doing this for 24 hours, it’s because the motto for Relay is ‘Cancer Never Sleeps,’” Wright remarked. “So for 24 hours, neither do we.”
In explaining why she is organizing the event in Cuba, Wright said she had participated for three or four years during past relays in Olean, which are no longer held.
“I also have many friends who have gone through breast cancer,” she added. “I got involved with the relay (in Olean) when a friend of mine asked me to be on her team — she had just gone through breast cancer.”
Wright said that by helping with the team in Olean, she came to realize how powerful the event was for all involved. It also moved her to serve on the relay committee at the time.
“Then I got married and moved (away) and I kind of got away from” the relays, she recalled. “But then this summer, I was walking around the track in Cuba and thought ‘This would be a great place for the relay.’”
Wright said she later contacted the ACS to set up the event and has since trained online to serve as event organizer.
“They assigned me a relay coach so I have a go-to person who has really helped me,” she said of the ACS in Rochester. “I’m hoping this will take off … and I’m hoping (Olean) teams that had formed years ago will come to Cuba.”
Wright said the event will have music, food and entertainment, as well as activities in the middle of the track. A luminary event will also be held the evening of June 6.
“Also, if you’re a survivor and you want to participate … we’ll have a survivors’ picnic and they will have the first walk” around the track, she said, noting T-shirts will be provided to survivors.
Wright said teams will be encouraged to hold fundraising events prior to the relay, but can hold fundraisers such as basket raffles and face painting at their “campsites” during the event.
Wright said there will be monthly meetings until the event, with the next one slated to be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Cuba Library on East Main Street. All are welcome to attend.
Wright said anyone who wants to serve on the committee, volunteer during the event or sign up teams is welcome to register on the website www.relayforlife.org/cubany or email her at marciawright9316@gmail.com