ALBANY (TNS) — If there’s any indication of the difference two years can make, take a look at the state Republican Party.
In January 2018, Chairman Edward F. Cox was heading into his ninth year leading the party, which had controlled the state Senate for all but one year during his tenure — much of that era due to a partnership with a group of moderate Democrats who caucused with the GOP, handing them the majority. And the Senate was in good shape heading into the general election that year, too, armed with $2.1 million in their campaign account.
But after suffering critical losses in that November’s general election, the Republicans were relegated to the Senate minority when they returned to Albany in 2019, with just 23 members to the Democrats’ 40. Cox was pushed out months later, replaced by an energized Nick Langworthy, then the chair of the Erie County Republican Committee.
But as the 2020 campaign efforts kicked into full gear last month — with a high-stakes presidential election in the backdrop — Senate Republicans counted just $340,000 in their campaign coffers, a mere tenth of the Senate Democrats’ balance.
“We had a change in culture coming in,” said Langworthy, who is entering his seventh month as GOP chairman. “We have tried to restore the fighting spirit of the party — but most importantly, rebuilding the infrastructure.”
It’s a lot of behind-the-scenes work — picking up a party that has not only lost power, but also morale, grassroots support and money. And the optics would suggest things aren’t getting better.
Historically, the state Senate has been the Republicans’ cornerstone for power in a state as blue as New York, where Assembly Democrats, especially from downstate, have held firm control of the chamber for more than four decades. Republican George Pataki’s three terms as governor from 1995 to 2006 is bookended by about two decades of Democratic leadership in the Executive Chamber.
Since October, seven Republican senators have announced that they will not seek re-election this year, some of them citing the jarring shift to the Senate minority and the overall state of politics in New York. That’s on top of the departures of former Sen. Bob Antonacci, R-Syracuse, who left in January after winning a judicial post, and the impending exit of Sen. Chris Jacobs, R-Buffalo, who is running for the congressional seat vacated by former U.S. Rep. Chris Collins.
A top Republican senator from Western New York, Catharine Young of Olean, retired in the spring of 2019.
Petitioning begins Tuesday for state Senate candidates, and several seats — including some in swing districts and others held by Republicans who plan to retire — are without an announced GOP contender. Some Senate hopefuls have declared their candidacy only during the past week, including the Republican running to fill Antonacci’s seat in an April special election.
“The retirements haven’t been helpful,” Langworthy acknowledged. “I’m not pleased with all of that. But the reality is, you have to find silver lining in dark clouds.”
He said the GOP is eyeing “a new generation” of candidates who are “prepared to serve in a minority.” The party is building itself up, he said, with candidates who feel compelled to run and fight against controversial Democratic policies, including bail reform and the so-called Green Light Law that allows undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses while blocking federal immigration and border agencies from accessing New York’s motor vehicle database.
Some of the new Republican faces are young or new to the political sphere — a description that has traditionally described New York’s Democrats.
“Everywhere I go, no matter what part of the state you’re in, you hear people talking about how important it is for us to fight this bail reform, which is terrible, and it’s inspiring people of all stripes,” Langworthy said. “When 165,000 people join a Facebook group and are talking about bail reform every single day, that’s a movement.”
Senate Minority Leader John J. Flanagan, R-Long Island, and newly appointed Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, both said they have been encouraged by the interest among Republicans running for office this cycle. The backlash over bail reform, as well as partisan infighting between moderate and progressive Democrats, makes them feel more confident heading into election season, they said.
“I feel more optimistic about Republicans in New York state than I probably have in the past 10, 15 years,” Barclay said.
But even as top GOP officials maintain a positive outlook, Democrats — holding firm control of state government and chasing a super-majority in the Senate this fall — aren’t necessarily looking over their shoulder. They hold a significant fundraising advantage in an increasingly blue state, where there are more than double the number of registered Democrats than Republicans.
And in 2022, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, a career politician and prominent Democrat, has said he will seek a fourth term.
While backlash over bail reform and the Green Light Law may jeopardize seats in some suburban swing districts, Republicans would need to flip at least nine Senate seats — or possibly 10, depending on the outcome of the special election in Syracuse — to take back the majority. Albany insiders across the political spectrum have acknowledged that a comeback is doubtful this year.
“The Senate GOP has no money, no leadership, no real ideas, and more members and staff jumping ship every day,” said Senate Majority spokesman Mike Murphy. “New Yorkers have rejected them, and everyone realizes that they have no shot at winning the majority.”
But a party can hope, especially as the turnout of this election will determine whether Republicans have a say in the upcoming redistricting process. At the very least, the GOP could pick up a few seats in both chambers, quashing dreams of a veto-proof Democratic Legislature and giving Republicans a better foundation for 2022.
“I’m not as intimidated as some people think I should be,” Langworthy said.