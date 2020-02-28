SYRACUSE — State health officials have asked about 700 people across the state to self-isolate after returning from places with coronavirus cases, according to the Department of Health.
Syracuse.com reported none of the people who’ve agreed to be monitored this month have any symptoms, the state says.
Federal health officials found the vast majority of these travelers at medium risk for Covid-2019, also called coronavirus, according to state health officials. The hundreds agreed to self-isolate for 14 days and to work with local health officials. Generally, that means they checked in with local health officials during the two weeks.
The 700 people do not include anyone in New York City, which has a separate health department.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has asked state lawmakers for an extra $40 million to pay for supplies and staff to prepare for and respond to the virus’s spread in New York. He’s also calling on state health officials, with hospital and healthcare leaders, to create standardized protocols about quarantines and other precautions and reactions to the virus.
MEANWHILE, the threat of a pandemic makes for strange bedfellows.
Cuomo praised the appointment of Vice President Mike Pence as the lead official in the government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.
“Putting in the Vice President was a recognition that this is a government-wide mobilization, and that’s intelligent,” Cuomo said, during an appearance on WAMC Friday. “And for this state government preparedness means you have to have a plan for almost every contingency.”
Many health officials and Cuomo’s fellow Democrats have questioned President Trump’s choice of point man and his downplaying of the severity of the rapidly spreading virus.
But the governor, who spoke to Pence Thursday, promised political differences and recent sparring over immigration laws and other issues won’t impede a coordinated response to the rapidly spreading respiratory illness.
“It would never affect the coronavirus. I had a good conversation with the vice president yesterday,” Cuomo said, adding that despite their public spats, lawsuits and political differences, his rapport with Trump is “a highly functional relationship.”
More than 83,000 cases of the so-called COVID-19 have been diagnosed worldwide and nearly 3,000 have died as the respiratory illness spreads.
At least 60 cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and a city resident is being tested for the virus after traveling to Italy, officials revealed Thursday. The European nation has documented 528 coronavirus cases and 14 related deaths.
“The numbers could be high and the volume could be high so my job is to make sure has mobilized for it and we’re prepared,” the governor said.
The state is seeking federal approval to conduct coronavirus tests at the Wadsworth Center in Albany, where the Department of Health has its research lab.