OLEAN — Everything from making salt scrubs to exfoliate the skin to teens participating in tai chi will be offered at the Olean Public Library in the upcoming days and throughout August.
Leanne Oliveira, director of programming, said these activities are among a number of free events that are open to people of all ages in the community.
Oliveira said classes offered at the end of the month include “Making Bath Salts” which will be held at 6:30 p.m. July 29 in the Art Gallery. She said participants will learn how to mix together a few simple ingredients to create bath salts, which can be easily customized to “create a relaxing bath, an energizing soak, or just a lovely gift.”
Oliveria said this will be followed by the “Out of This World Salt Scrub” class which will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5 in the Art Gallery. Participants will learn how to “exfoliate your day away or just (learn) a quick and easy way to make a present” for others.
“All of these projects are completely customizable,” Oliveira added, noting all supplies will be provided.
Other intriguing programs include the “Sugar Scrub” class at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 12 in the Art Gallery. Participants will be encouraged to make an Intergalactic Sugar Scrub any way they prefer.
“This is usually used to exfoliate lips, however it can be used to exfoliate anything,” she explained.
Also offered at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 19 is the “Star Shimmer Milk Bath” class in the Art Gallery.
She said the milk bath created can provide “a bit of luxury at the end of a hard day, week, or just to gift to someone else.”
Another craft program offered is the “Paper Mache Art & Craft Supply Holder” class at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 26. Oliveira said the program, which will finish off the library’s craft classes for the summer, will teach participants how to “take this simple craft to whatever heights” one desires.
“From the stars, sun, moon and all across the galaxy we will round out our summer by creating an easy and fun storage solution,” she remarked.
As with all the craft projects, supplies are provided and children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult.
Other programs provided by the library include the following events and activities.
Children’s Programming
n Therapy dog during storytime, 3 p.m. Monday, and at the same time Aug. 5.
n Stories & Stretches, 10 a.m. Thursdays.
n ArtMobile in collaboration with St. Bonaventure University, 2 p.m. Thursday.
n Clowning Around special event, 2 p.m. Aug. 1.
n Game Day for kids ages 6-14. Bring your own games or use the library’s. Refreshments served, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 5.
n Puppet Production, “Cosmic Joe and the Sky Pirates,” 2 p.m. Aug. 8.
n Honor Book Party with performance by musician Tom Snelling, 1 p.m. Aug. 15.
n Informational table WIC, Aug. 25.
n Friday films, 1:30 p.m.
Clubs and Classes:
n Yoga, teens and adults, 7 p.m. Tuesdays.
n Tai Chi, youth and teens, 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 23.
n Chess Club, 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays.
n Anime Club, 3 p.m. Aug. 31.
n Brown Bag Book Club reads Heather Morris’ The Tattooist of Auschwitz, 12:30 p.m. Aug. 20.
n Shelf Space Book Club, Sci-Fi, reads Ursula K. LeGuin’s The Left Hand of Darkness, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 21.
n LGBTQ and Meetup with Guest Speaker, 3:45 p.m. Aug. 21.
n Teen Coffeehouse, crafts & snacks, Aug. 24 and 31, and Sept. 7.
n Friends of the Library, Aug. 12 through Aug. 22.