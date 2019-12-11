OLEAN — Some improvements could be made to downtown landscaping, said one of the volunteers with his boots on the ground.
Dr. John Balacki, who worked with the Olean Beautification Committee downtown over the summer, on Tuesday offered up suggestions to the Common Council on changes to the gardens along North Union Street.
Since the street was overhauled three years ago, the new gardens have thrived, he said.
Sometimes too much.
Noting that some of the plants are self-seeding and invading other areas, “the overgrown beds were a distraction,” he said. “Not the first impression we want.”
He added that the city hired a part-time employee to handle much of the weeding and upkeep for the corridor, “but that’s too much for one person to handle,” he said.
Volunteers such as himself were called upon to help out, Balacki said, and the Olean Beautification Committee planted more than 50 large planters in the area this summer.
To make the maintenance easier, he recommended replacing between 10 and 20 percent of the existing garden space with grass or low-growing ground cover.
“Grass would need a weed whacking once a week,” he said, but noted that options are limited on the rain gardens along the street, which were funded through a state grant and serve an important role in limiting storm runoff into the sewer system.
He also recommended getting more businesses involved, with public recognition for adopting garden space.
In addition, he noted the public safety hazard of smokers throwing their cigarette butts into the gardens.
“The mulch is hemlock mulch and is combustible,” he said, adding fires in mulch beds have become too common.
In 2017, there were four mulch fire calls along the street. In 2018, the number jumped to 32. Through mid-October of 2019, 28 calls were reported.
“Many of the buildings are over 100 years old and tinder-dry. People park their cars next to the gardens,” he said, noting that the Subway restaurant in Allegany was destroyed in 2018 by a cigarette thrown into mulch.
“Some people say to remove the mulch to remove the problem,” Balacki said, but the mulch offers many benefits to the gardens, including reducing weeds, retaining moisture and eventually turning to compost.
Noting the recent ban on smoking in city parks approved by the council, Balacki asked “should we think of North Union as a parkway” and either ban smoking by pedestrians or install waste receptacles for the butts.
Aldermen thanked Balacki for his suggestions — some of which have been brought up at council meetings earlier in the year, but never packaged together at once for consideration.
“It’s a lot of helpful insight,” said Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5.