ALBANY — State leaders will not say whether Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo or Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie were interviewed by the state inspector general’s office as part of a recent investigation into allegations the governor had improperly received details on a closed-door vote of the state Joint Commission on Public Ethics.
The inspector general’s investigation, which was summarized in a letter to JCOPE on Oct. 4, said the allegations could not be substantiated. The months-long probe included interviewing at least two JCOPE commissioners and multiple staff members for the ethics oversight panel.
Julie A. Garcia, a Warren County attorney who had been appointed to the ethics panel by Heastie in August 2018, confirmed this week that she complained to former JCOPE Executive Director Seth Agata in late January that someone from Heastie’s staff had contacted her shortly after a commission meeting and informed her about Cuomo’s alleged conversation with the legislative leader.
“I was being told the governor knew how I voted in executive session, even though I was unable to confirm whether or not the information was accurate,” Garcia told the Times Union this week.
Garcia, a former Essex County district attorney, abruptly resigned from JCOPE on Oct. 10, six days after the inspector general issued a letter — which the office has declined to release — indicating it could not substantiate the allegations that the governor had been tipped off about the commission’s private vote.
On Thursday, another JCOPE commissioner, George H. Weissman, issued a statement in support of Garcia.
”The concerns raised by Commissioner Garcia are well-founded,” said Weissman, an attorney who has been a commissioner with JCOPE since it was created in 2011. He declined further comment.
It’s unclear why the investigation would not have included gathering testimony from Cuomo and Heastie. Their alleged conversation on Jan. 29 — when both were at the state Capitol — was purported to be about the governor’s concern over how Heastie’s appointees to the ethics commission voted on whether to investigate Joseph Percoco, a former top aide to the governor.
The conversation allegedly took place shortly after the ethics panel commissioners had met earlier that afternoon at JCOPE’s downtown Albany office. By law, the details of JCOPE’s votes must remain confidential. The alleged leak of the vote that day is what sparked the inspector general’s investigation.
Inspector General Letizia Tagliafierro, a former JCOPE executive director and Cuomo appointee, recused herself from the investigation, according to her office. The probe was overseen by deputy Inspector General Spencer Freedman, who declined a request to be interviewed on Thursday.
The complaint was filed by JCOPE’s then-Executive Director Seth Agata, who contacted the inspector general’s office almost immediately after Garcia had informed him about a phone call she received from one of Heastie’s staff members. Cuomo, according to the account Garcia gave to Agata, was alleged by the Assembly staffer to have told Heastie that the speaker’s appointees to JCOPE had voted against the governor on a non-disclosed matter.
Heastie, through a spokesman, said he did “not recall having a conversation with the governor regarding the specifics of any JCOPE investigation. Moreover, the governor has certainly never asked the speaker to call commission members to change votes about any investigation.”
Cuomo, through his spokesman, indicated he had often talked about “ethics” with the Assembly speaker but that those conversations were never “inappropriate.”
Mike Whyland, Heastie’s spokesman, declined to respond to questions on whether the speaker was interviewed. Richard Azzopardi, Cuomo’s spokesman, said he didn’t know if the governor had been interviewed and directed that question to the inspector general’s office.
Lee Park, a spokesman for Inspector General Letizia Tagliafierro, also declined to answer, saying: “We do not discuss specifics of how investigations are conducted — also the allegation was unsubstantiated.”
The Times Union on Wednesday had reported the alleged conversation between the governor and Heastie had taken place during a phone call. But two sources familiar with the matter on Thursday said the allegation was that Cuomo spoke to Heastie in person during an event at the Capitol that afternoon.
Garcia said she declined “at this time” to identify the person on Heastie’s staff who had provided her with the information about the governor’s alleged conversation with the speaker.
“I’ve already given a sworn statement to the inspector general’s office and nothing happened,” she said earlier this week. “I’m not sure what good it would do at this point to involve others.”
In late January, JCOPE informed state Supreme Court Justice Patrick McGrath that it had voted behind closed doors that month on whether to investigate Percoco for allegations that he had conducted political campaign work at the governor’s Manhattan office in violation of state regulations.
JCOPE did not disclose the results of its vote, but there is no indication an ethics investigation of Percoco has taken place.
The ethics panel’s disclosure that it had taken a vote on Percoco that month was prompted by a lawsuit filed by Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro — Cuomo’s 2018 gubernatorial opponent — and then-state GOP Chairman Ed Cox that sought to force JCOPE to vote on their complaints alleging Percoco had violated state law.
State Republican leaders seized on the Times Union’s story about the alleged JCOPE leak to Cuomo.
”JCOPE has proven time and again to be toothless and the governor’s perceived control of the group explains its ineffectiveness,” Assembly Minority Leader Brian M. Kolb said in a tweet on Thursday. “Further proof it should be disbanded and replaced by a truly independent commission free of influence.”
During an October 2018 gubernatorial debate with Molinaro, Cuomo broadly proposed ideas for reforming JCOPE.
”I believe we need more independence on JCOPE — I believe we need totally independent appointees and not necessarily representatives of both houses,” Cuomo said. “I’d be open to a number of configurations, but they’d have to be independent. I’d have the attorney general involved; I’d have the chief judge involved in appointing the members.”
None of those ideas have seen action in the year since Cuomo proposed them.