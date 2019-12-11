ELLICOTTVILLE — Members of the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency approved tax breaks Tuesday for a “unique” new retail venture on North Union Street in Olean.
The $350,000 project, which includes three or four market rate apartments on the second and third floor at 125-127 N. Union, is proposed by Alex Bohdanowycz. The company’s name is Yippity Skippity Realty LLC.
Corey Wiktor, executive director of the Industrial Development Agency, declined to specify what type of retail store was being planned until after the sale closed.
“It is non-traditional retail,” Wiktor said. “It will be a unique retail experience. There’s nothing like it in Olean.”
Wiktor said the project fits the agency’s adaptive reuse policy, as it will add new life to a building that has been vacant for several years.
The project requested about $24,000 in sales tax abatement and $12,000 in property tax savings through a payment in lieu of taxes agreement (P.I.L.O.T.) There are about 7,000 square feet of floor space in the two buildings.
It brings to $12 million the value of adaptive reuse projects the IDA has approved over the past 10 years, Wiktor said. The IDA recently enhanced the benefits.
The IDA board approved a request for tax breaks from Four Mile Brewing LLC and Hellbender Development LLC for an $850,000 project to include renovations of the East Green Street microbrewery and the addition of new machinery, including a canning line.
Final approval was also given to Olean Manor’s Phase II at its Field of Dreams assisted living facility in Allegany. The $4.5 million project includes 12 single residence cabins around a pond adjacent to the main facility on Seventh Street
