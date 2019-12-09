OLEAN — Strap on your skates and chill on the ice, Olean.
The 12 Ice Skating Days of Christmas, which begins on Dec. 19, has been a smash hit over the years, said Kris Shewairy, director of the city’s Youth and Recreation Department.
“For the total 12-day period, we had over 3,000 participants last year,” Shewairy said. “A lot of families are home and they want to get out into the community — and it’s a great time to do it.
“The public skates are usually very busy, very well attended,” he added.
This year’s sessions run through New Year’s Eve:
- Thursday, Dec. 19: 6-8 p.m. sponsored by Pulaski Club of Olean
- Friday, Dec. 20: 6-8 p.m. sponsored by Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce
- Saturday, Dec. 21: 1:30-3 p.m., sponsored by Olean Rotary Club. Come skate with Santa; 6-8 p.m., sponsored by Olean Lions Club
- Sunday, Dec. 22: 1:30-3 p.m. sponsored by Olean Sports Boosters; 6-8 p.m. sponsored by Southern Tier Realty
- Monday, Dec. 23: 6-8 p.m. sponsored by Olean Dempsey Club
- Tuesday, Dec. 24: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. sponsored by RPJ Ready Print, Inc.
- Thursday, Dec. 26: 6-8 p.m. sponsored by City of Olean Fire Department
- Friday: 6-8 p.m. sponsored by Olean Junior/Senior League Coasters
- Saturday, Dec. 28: 1:30p.m. -3:00p.m. sponsored by United Way of Cattaraugus County; 6-8 p.m. sponsored by Olean Dresser Federal Credit Union
- Sunday, Dec. 29: 1:30-3:00p.m. sponsored by City of Olean Youth Bureau; 6-8 p.m. sponsored by McElfresh Map Company
- Monday, Dec. 30: 6-8 p.m. sponsored by
Olean Moose Lodge No. 119
- Tuesday, Dec. 31: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. sponsored by MJ Painting Corporation; 4-7p.m. sponsored by Allegany Insurance Group
The companies and nonprofits have donated to the rec program, Shewairy said, which will cover the regular admission for all visitors during the listed hours.
“Typically, we’ve been very lucky. Most of these sponsors have been doing this for years,” he said, noting all of last year’s sponsors agreed to take on another day this year.
And if skaters bring their own skates, there is no charge at all.
“We just charge people for the skate rental,” he said, which is $2 per session.
Starting Jan. 1, open skating will again have a $2 fee for children and seniors, and $4 for adults, Shewairy added.
THE SKATING SEASON overall lasts through Sunday, April 5.
“The season has been extended by two weeks,” he said, with the ice opening around Labor Day and closing later than in 2018.
Many youth and adult hockey leagues were champing at the bit to get started, Shewairy said.
“It was customer demand, really.”
The increased ice time has proven a hit — and not just for Oleanders.
“We’re still growing some,” he said. “We seem to be getting more response from the surrounding area, outside of Olean — and that tells us our marketing plan is working.”
The high usage is beneficial in two ways, he explained. First, it helps provide the core mission of the department — to improve health and provide safe, fun activities for those of all ages. In addition, by bringing people into the city, it improves traffic, including to local businesses.
“We want people to come into the city and enjoy themselves,” he said, “and come back repeatedly.”
More programs are on the way. The third session of the learn to skate program recently started, he said, and the fourth will begin on Saturdays in January.
For details on upcoming programs, visit www.cityofolean.org/youth or visit Youth and Rec on Facebook, www.facebook.com/oleanyouthrec/, or on Twitter, @oleanyouthrec. The Facebook and Twitter pages are updated several times a week, Shewairy said.
The online listings also include holiday hours at the St. John’s Youth Center, 921 N. Union St.
“We’ll be open several of the days during Christmas break,” he said, encouraging participants to check the Facebook page for details.