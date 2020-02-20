TROY (TNS) — Matthew T. Albence, acting director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, lashed out at New York's Green Light Law during a news conference Thursday, saying it imperils public safety, endangers law enforcement officers and hinders federal agents from doing their jobs.
Albence was flanked by numerous federal, state and local law enforcement officials as he made an impassioned plead for Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers to undo the law that blocks federal immigration and border enforcement agencies from accessing the state's motor vehicle database.
Cuomo and legislators, fearing President Donald Trump's administration would use the data to deport people, added that provision to the law that went into effect in December and gave illegal immigrants the ability to obtain driver's licenses.
"New York has barred these two agencies, and only these two agencies, from obtaining information we need to do our jobs, and to keep you safe, and it was done purely for political purposes," Albence said. "As a 25-year law enforcement professional, it's unfathomable that information which could be used to prevent crime or a potential terrorist attack is purposefully being withheld in this state, the same state that less than 20 years ago suffered the worst terrorist attack on American soil."
As Albence and other law enforcement officials spoke, including U.S. Attorney Grant C. Jaquith from New York's Northern District, the muffled chants of protesters who had lined up outside the Rensselaer County jail could be heard in the background. At one point, they banged on the windows so loudly the conference had to be briefly halted.
Albence flew into Albany Wednesday in advance of the news conference in Troy, where law enforcement officials joined the ICE leader in his call for overturning the motor vehicle database blockade. They insisted their reasons are non-political and strictly based on the ability of federal agents to help state and local law enforcement agencies combat crimes including drug trafficking, sex trafficking, murder and other serious offenses.
“We are not asking the state of New York to provide us a list of illegal immigrants," Albence told reporters, noting the agency does not need New York to provide that information.
Albence's visit comes on the heels of Trump's administration suspending federal Trusted Traveler enrollment or renewal for New York residents in response to the state's implementation of the controversial law.
Albence, noting he has served in the enforcement arm of the Homeland Security agency under Democratic presidents, including Barack Obama, said their news conference was not a result of Trump policies or political disputes between the Republican president and New York's Democratic leaders.
"This is a pre-911 mentality in a post-911 world," he said. "Short of taking our guns away, I can think of no law that would be more dangerous to our officers and our agents."
Albence and several of the other law enforcement members at the event emphasized that they don't believe the Green Light Law is an immigration issue. In New York during the 2019 fiscal year, he said, ICE agents made 3,754 arrests, of which 3,102 involved individuals with criminal convictions or pending charges.
“The only people who are benefiting from these laws right now are criminals,” Albence said.
Cuomo, during a news conference in Manhattan later Thursday afternoon, did not directly address the comments made by Albence and other law enforcement officials in Troy, instead directing his remarks at the Trump administration.
“Yes, they will hold one thing hostage to get what they want. Yes, they do extort," Cuomo said. "Yes, they do hold (approximately) 200,000 New Yorkers hostage on the Trusted Traveler Program."
He contends, without offering evidence, that the federal immigration and border officials would use the motor vehicle data to target "undocumented (people) who are living peacefully, have not committed a crime, are not violent, so they can disrupt families, and continue their political jihad, which is what it is. It’s a pure political crusade."
Albence noted that that before being deported immigrants are entitled to due process and have their cases adjudicated in legal proceedings. However, advocates say that it's an unfair playing field because many immigrants do not have the resources to hire an attorney, and do not have the right to a public defender.
Last week, Cuomo and Trump met at the White House, but did not come to an agreement on Cuomo's proposal to allow Homeland Security agencies to access the state's motor vehicle database only for the purpose of screening applicants to the secure traveler programs.