OLEAN — At Olean General Hospital, some volunteers report to their stations as husband-wife teams who not only enjoy helping others at the medical center, but by doing it together.
On Wednesday, four groups of husband-wife volunteers gathered at Olean General to share reasons why they help in hospital departments that include the gift shop, mailroom and ministry services.
Crystal Kling, Olean General’s volunteer services coordinator, said the approximately 100 volunteers in the hospital and affiliated buildings are an important aspect of OGH.
“Among those volunteers there are four married couples who volunteer their time equally,” King said. “Volunteers, and couples, are always wonderful to have.”
The couples include Russ and Kathy Peace, who have been volunteering their time at the Mildred Milliman Outpatient Surgery Center for many years.
Mrs. Peace started in 2007 and her husband joined her in 2008. Combined they have donated 23 years of service and approximately 1,600 hours of their time.
“She was volunteering and somebody said (the hospital) needed help, so she volunteered me,” Mr. Peace said of his wife. Mrs. Peace said she was encouraged to help the hospital by longtime volunteer Marge Drake.
“It’s good to see everybody and everyone we know,” Mrs. Peace said of why she enjoys volunteering. “It’s a social thing.”
Floyd and Karen Rogers also spoke of why they help as eucharistic ministers at Olean General. Both had served in that capacity at their church, St. John’s Roman Catholic Church.
“I retired about 12 years ago and I was looking for something to do,” Mr. Rogers said. “I started in pastoral care with Sister Dana when she was the chaplain.”
Rogers said he began by delivering the eucharist to non-Catholics, but later began providing it to Catholics in the hospital. He and his wife said it has been rewarding work, given the reason many people are hospitalized. Mrs. Rogers also volunteers in the hospital’s gift shop.
“One of the things I find rewarding is that this puts things in perspective,” Mr. Rogers said.
His wife added, “We always say that we’re lucky to be able to go back home.”
Harold and Becky Price also commented on their volunteer work.
Mr. Price has been a volunteer at Olean General since 2012, giving more than 2,300 hours. He said he enjoys his work and comes in two days a week to the mailroom. He also drives the Van Gogh vehicle, a hospital service that provides free rides to Olean-area people who have appointments at Olean General.
He is also vice president of the hospital auxiliary and chairman for the membership drive.
“I had been laid up for quite a while and had always had a public job, so I just wanted to get back out in the public,” he said in explaining his reason to volunteer.
When his wife retired from nursing in December 2018, he recruited her to join him in volunteering at the hospital. She now volunteers two days a week as a greeter at the main entrance.
“I love it, I do it a couple days a week and it’s rewarding,” Mrs. Price said.
Chuck and Ann Clarke started volunteering at Olean General in 2010. Over the last 19 years they have both worked in a variety of positions throughout the hospital. Together they have donated more than 2,100 hours of their time.
“I came to work here (as a volunteer) because I liked the pay,” Mr. Clarke said while drawing laughter from the other volunteers. In seriousness he added, “It’s something to do, it’s a need and it’s still a need.
“It’s a good group,” Clarke continued. “It’s amazing how shorthanded we always are, but the job gets done.”
Steve Jackson, president of the Olean General Hospital Foundation, said that while the medical center appreciates donations to the foundation, volunteer help is very much appreciated and needed. He noted the volunteer services are not necessarily eliminating paid positions, rather they are increasing the quality of the patient experience.
“Development and philanthropy are more than just money,” Jackson told the volunteers. “We call it the three Ts — time, talent and treasure. You all give of your time, and it is so much appreciated. You certainly don’t get told that enough.”
Kling said volunteers are honored every April with a volunteer recognition dinner at Good Times of Olean.
“It’s just a way to see all of them in one place and thank them for everything they do all year round,” Kling added.
She said volunteers of all ages and abilities are needed in hospital departments, but are especially needed as greeters. In addition to the above named services, volunteers are also needed for the Art Cart Program and the Hostess/Ambassador program.
For more information, contact Kling by email at ckling@ogh.org or by phone at 375-6119.
