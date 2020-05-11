HOUGHTON — The caps and gowns, the successful alumnae keynote speaker and the bagpipes all indicated a regular Houghton College commencement on Saturday.
The YouTube livestream? Not so much.
Houghton College conferred degrees upon 260 graduates on Saturday, but not in person as, for the first time ever, commencement was online due to COVID-19 limiting large gatherings.
College President Shirley Mullen opened the ceremony noting that even though the video commencement was radically different, there was much the same as always.
“Today as we gather from all corners of our country and around the world, we’re participating together in a tradition celebration that began at the college in 1888,” she said, adding that the unique circumstances do not take away from the honors being bestowed.
“Up until very recently, a gathering like this from around the world would have been utterly unimaginable,” she said, noting that it is the first-ever graduation of its type at the college. “That is not a distinction they would have chosen — nor would we — but it is nevertheless memorable.”
She said that of the 240 graduates, 60 were graduating with double majors and 90 graduating with honors.
“There’s no question that we would much rather be gathered together in the same room, but nevertheless we have gathered today as a grand family celebration with parents, professors, grandparents, siblings and friends all around the world to rejoice in the gifts that God has given to our graduates,” she said. “And more specifically today to celebrate our students’ stewardship of those gifts. ... This is truly a global gathering today.”
Students submitted photos of themselves in their caps and gowns to play during the degree presentations.
Some speakers, like Dr. Deborah Birx, Class of 1976, made their presentations by recorded video.
Birx, the U.S. Global AIDS coordinator since 2014, was named in February to the post of White House coronavirus response coordinator.
“We’re going through a difficult time in our nation right now,” Birx said. “We’ve had to confront a very new and novel pandemic, but with the true strength of Americans and their ingenuity and their talent and their abilities, having you come at this moment to help America move through this very difficult time is extraordinary.”
Birx did not dwell on the pandemic, but instead looked to the future for the graduates and offered advice.
“Nothing is beneath you. Even today, no phone call, no piece of email, no letter you need to send, can’t be done by yourself,” she said. “Having that can-do attitude will be very important on your way.
“That’s what it really takes some times — being open to opportunities, even if it seems like a deviation from your primary path. Being open to what could happen and will happen when you allow others to influence your life.
“Always stay true to your moral self,” she added. “Sometimes it seems like that pathway or shortcut seems good at 11 o’clock at night.
“When things get bad, when things get difficult, those are the individuals that will hold your hand, buoy you up, keep you in the center of their thoughts and ensure that you can succeed as you move through life,” she said, adding it is especially important to keep in contact with fellow seniors. “They’ll be your lifelong friends. They’ll be the ones when you’ve had a really bad day, they will pick up the phone and text message you.”
Alastair Hutton, Class of 2010, opened the video with the traditional bagpipes, known for generations to Houghton graduates who typically parade behind a piper in full highland regalia around the quad before entering Wesleyan Chapel.
The class gift, presented by class Vice President Seth Pearson, is a beehive for the garden, while the Golden Class of 1970 offered up a bench as a gift to the class.
Degrees conferred included:
- GRADUATE SCHOOL OF MUSIC
Alana Taylor Cross, M.A.†; Amelia Grace Makus, M.MUS.†; Brandon Mellerski, M.MUS.†; Marissa Liliana Perez, M.MUS.
- ART
Lynnea Renee Bussey, B.F.A.; Alicia Cline, B.F.A.; Lauren Couturier, B.A.*; Kyle Daniel Dunham, B.F.A. Cum Laude, Holly Alexandra Fleth, B.A.*‡ Magna Cum Laude, Elisabeth Ann Harris, B.F.A.; Katelyn Heins, B.F.A. Cum Laude; Timothy Emmett Paschalis, B.F.A. Magna Cum Laude; Seth Micah Pearson, B.F.A. Cum Laude; Zachary J. Roberts, B.F.A. Summa Cum Laude; Erin Kathleen Smith, B.F.A. Magna Cum Laude; Jessica Witter, B.A.* Cum Laude
- BIBLICAL STUDIES, THEOLOGY & PHILOSOPHY
Marc Edwidje Alfonce, B.S. Magna Cum Laude; Emily Kristen Allen, B.A. Summa Cum Laude; Christian Edward Arbour, B.A.*; Jacob Anthony Bailey, B.A.; Olivia Caitlin Bullock, B.A. Magna Cum Laude; Bethany Elliott, B.A.; Hannah Marie Ferland, B.A.; Olivia Flint, B.S. Magna Cum Laude; Adam Gregory Funch, B.S.; Lucy Elizabeth Greisner, B.A.*; Erin Ellen Lawrence, B.A.*; Aaron Moore, B.A.; Kyla Grace Nies, B.A.* Cum Laude; Tyler John Stetson, B.A.* Cum Laude; Honus S. Wagner, B.A.* Summa Cum Laude
- BIOLOGY
Marcus Betzer, B.A.◊‡ Magna Cum Laude; Emilia Louise Blakeslee, B.S.‡ Cum Laude; Brady Bowen, B.A.; Kyle Patrick Brown, B.A.*; Emily Elizabeth Burns, B.S.‡; Katie Kityee Dang, B.S. Cum Laude; Stephen Freire, B.S.‡ Magna Cum Laude; Joel Goetz, B.S.; Anna Elizabeth Hardiman, B.A.*◊‡ Magna Cum Laude; Melissa Hodde, B.A.* Cum Laude; Mikaela Joshuwyn Hummel, B.A.‡ Summa Cum Laude, Salutatorian; Sahara Javner, B.S.‡; Seanna Christine Jobe, B.A.* Magna Cum Laude; Brandon M. Joslin, B.S.*; Hyeok Kim, B.S. Magna Cum Laude; Colin Kloc, B.A. Cum Laude; Natalie Marie Kyvik, B.S.‡ Magna Cum Laude; Ronald George Lott III, B.S.‡ Summa Cum Laude; Jeremy M. Newswanger, B.S.*‡ Summa Cum Laude; Shannon Pigott, B.A. Summa Cum Laude; Gwen Katherine Stokes, B.S.*‡ Cum Laude; Ryan Strong, B.S.; Philip N. Tyrrell, B.A.; Leah Wilson, B.A.*; Kaitlin Mae Young, B.S.
- BUSINESS & ECONOMICS
Merris Abena-Soah Ackon, B.S.*; Adam R. Barna, B.S.; Sarita Barnes, B.S.; Cori Suzanna Beck, B.S.* Cum Laude; Emily Blosdale, B.S.* Summa Cum Laude; Kyle Patrick Brown, B.A.*; Ryan David Burrichter, B.S.* Cum Laude; Brennen Michael Cahill, B.S.; Christine M. Campbell, B.S.; Kaitlyn J. Campbell, B.S.; Melinda J. Clark, B.B.A.; Nikia Clark, B.S.; Benjamin E. Colby, B.S.; Whitney Andrew Cook, B.S.*; Vincent DeStefano, B.B.A.; Benjamin D. DiCrasto, B.S.* Magna Cum Laude; Kyle Matthew Donk, B.S.; Emily Grace Fox, B.S.* Cum Laude; Carlos A. Gildemeister, B.S.; Joseph Augustus Gross, B.S.*; Erik Michael Heck, B.S.*; Skylar Marcus Hillman, B.S.* Cum Laude; Brandon M. Joslin, B.S.*; Rachel Lynn Keener, B.A.* Magna Cum Laude; Shelby Ryan Langlois, B.S.*; Kacey Linamen, B.S. Magna Cum Laude; Samuel Martz, B.S.; Catrina Starr Maynard, B.S.; Amanda Rose Mellerski, B.S.*; Marcus Vinicius Carvalho Mena, B.S.; Noah S. Miller, B.S.* Cum Laude; Mallory Catherine Moore, B.S.; Joel Mulindwa, B.S.; Jennifer Marie Orlando, B.S.; Zachary Karl Paris, B.S.*; Victoria L. Patterson, B.S. Magna Cum Laude; Isander M. Ramos Net, B.S.; Barbara Fay Richert, B.S.*; Andrew Rickard, B.S.; Dylan Scott Scherer, B.S.; Jordan Margaret Smith, B.S.*; Malcolm A. Smith, B.S.; Shelby Snow, B.S. Magna Cum Laude; Thomas Allan Steward, B.S.; Chris Thomas, B.S. Summa Cum Laude; Griffin Scott Tubbs, B.S.; Lydia Kathryn Van Kirk, B.S.* Summa Cum Laude; John Andrew Vernick, B.S.* Cum Laude; Constance M. Wadsworth, B.B.A.; Kenneth Ryan Watson, B.S.; David John Wessells, B.S.*; Daniel Williamson, B.S.; Thomas James Woodward, B.S.*; Isaac Vance Worrall, B.S.
- CHEMISTRY
Josiah Curtis Kratz, B.S.*‡ Summa Cum Laude; Jeremy M. Newswanger, B.S.*‡ Summa Cum Laude; Cassandra Lynn Pensyl, B.S.
Biochemistry
Ellirose A. Edwards, B.S.
- COMMUNICATION
Christian Edward Arbour, B.A.*; Madelyn Olivia Bailey, B.S.; Chenoa Berg, B.S. Magna Cum Laude; Daniel P-Joseph Burdo, B.A.*; Thea E. Cline, B.S. Cum Laude; Jacob Elias Crawford, B.S.; Jacob Robert Dean, B.S.; Erica Michele Durbin, B.A.* Cum Laude; Jared Hobson, B.S. Cum Laude; Francis Irvin Spottswood Hull V, B.S.; Celeste Ellen Kenney, B.S.* Summa Cum Laude; Noah S. Miller, B.S.* Cum Laude; Christopher Joseph Moore, B.S.; Zachary Karl Paris, B.S.*; Caleb D. Philips, B.A.; Jarod Ian Reed, B.S.; Hannah E. Sievers, B.S.; Mikalah Thomas, B.A.* Magna Cum Laude
- EDUCATION
Adolescence Education
Benjamin Tyler Closson, B.A.* Cum Laude; Seanna Christine Jobe, B.A.* Magna Cum Laude; Eunjin Kwak, B.A.*; Andrada Tuduc, B.A.*◊‡ Magna Cum Laude
Inclusive Adolescence Education
Dana Marie Jones, B.A.*
Inclusive Childhood Education
Carly Cronin, B.S.; Jaimee Glendenning, B.S. Cum Laude; Brooke Lewandowski, B.S.; Morgan Michelle Potempa, B.S.; Penina Puyu, B.S. Cum Laude; Sharayah Elizabeth Werner, B.S. Cum Laude
- ENGLISH & WRITING
Erica Michele Durbin, B.A.* Cum Laude; Melissa Hodde, B.A.* Cum Laude; David Blair Kralt, B.A.; Samantha Ann Moore, B.A.* Cum Laude; Kristen Hannah Savastano, B.A. Cum Laude; Kayla B. Simmons, B.A.* Cum Laude; Nicole Danielle Soggs, B.A.; Grace Elaina Sommons, B.A.* Cum Laude; Mikalah Thomas, B.A.* Magna Cum Laude; Haley Lynn Trevino, B.A.; Rachel Morgan Wheeler, B.A.* Cum Laude
- GLOBAL STUDIES
Intercultural Studies
Kseniia Forte, B.A. Cum Laude; Anna Elizabeth Hardiman, B.A.*◊‡ Magna Cum Laude; Sydney Meghan Jameson, B.A.* Magna Cum Laude; Austin Robert Magliato, B.A.; Renee Marie Miller, B.A. Cum Laude; Kyla Grace Nies, B.A.* Cum Laude; Grace Elaina Sommons, B.A.* Cum Laude
International Development
Karissa Esala, B.A.* Summa Cum Laude, Valedictorian; Micah Modesto, B.A. Magna Cum Laude; Vivian Faye Rivers, B.A. Cum Laude; Taylor Lauryn Sullivan, B.A.◊ Summa Cum Laude’ Honus S. Wagner, B.A.* Summa Cum Laude
Spanish
Sydney Meghan Jameson, B.A.*Magna Cum Laude; Dana Marie Jones, B.A.*
- HISTORY & POLITICAL SCIENCE
Merris Abena-Soah Ackon, B.S.*; James Argot, B.A.*; Benjamin Tyler Closson, B.A.* Cum Laude; Holden Nathaniel Deres, B.A.; Tyler Deuschle, B.A.; Karissa Esala, B.A.* Summa Cum Laude, Valedictorian; Eliyah Abraham Friedman, B.A.; Skylar Marcus Hillman, B.S.* Cum Laude; Caleb Edward Kaiss, B.A.* Cum Laude; Rachel Lynn Keener, B.A.* Magna Cum Laude; Erin Ellen Lawrence, B.A.*; Garrett Tanner Martin, B.A. Cum Laude; Kayla B. Simmons, B.A.* Cum Laude; Elijah James Tangenberg, B.A. Summa Cum Laude; Jessica Witter, B.A.* Cum Laude; Mackenzie Elizabeth Witter, B.A.
- INTERDISCIPLINARY STUDIES
Emma Bruce, B.A.; Rachael Nicole Fortney, B.S.; Corral Oseana Mrozik, B.S.; Morgan Elizabeth Rohde, B.S.
- MATHEMATICS
Bryan Crispino Donohue, B.A.; Amy Leigh Huddell, B.A. Magna Cum Laude; Eunjin Kwak, B.A.*; Caleb Lyon, B.A.* Summa Cum Laude; Aaron James Monroe, B.S.* Magna Cum Laude; Nathaniel Asher Parks, B.A.; Tyler John Stetson, B.A.* Cum Laude; Gwen Katherine Stokes, B.S.*‡ Cum Laude; Andrada Tuduc, B.A.*◊‡ Magna Cum Laude; Alexander M. Wood, B.A.
- SCHOOL OF MUSIC
Elizabeth Ann Best, B.A. Cum Laude; Stephen Paul Brittin, B.S. Cum Laude; Trey Burlingame, B.MUS.; Daniel Stephen Kingsley Bussey, B.MUS.† Summa Cum Laude; Sarah Elizabeth Glick, B.MUS. Magna Cum Laude; Jessica Lori Gottschall, B.MUS. Magna Cum Laude; Hannah Hawes, B.MUS.† Summa Cum Laude; Claudia Klink, B.A. Magna Cum Laude; Bethany Paige Overbaugh, B.MUS.† Magna Cum Laude; Rachel Schaarschmidt, B.MUS. Magna Cum Laude; Kylie Tomaselli, B.MUS.; Nicole Paige Wakelee, B.MUS.; Kierstyn Alexis Woody, B.MUS.
- PHYSICS, COMPUTER SCIENCE, DATA SCIENCE, ENGINEERING
Jonathan Durbin, B.S.*; Holly Alexandra Fleth, B.A.*‡ Magna Cum Laude; Alec Hussak, B.S.; Josiah Curtis Kratz, B.S.*‡ Summa Cum Laude; Bernardo Jaime Langa Jr., B.S.; Caleb Lyon, B.A.* Summa Cum Laude; Aaron James Monroe, B.S.* Magna Cum Laude; Sarah Grace Olandt, B.S. Magna Cum Laude; Steven Henry Raymond, B.S.; Teresa Madeleine Soley, B.S.; Erik Andrew Sorensen, B.S. Summa Cum Laude; Elliot Spicer, B.A. Cum Laude; Joshua Weller, B.S.
- PSYCHOLOGY & CRIMINAL JUSTICE
Noah B. Arber, B.A. Cum Laude; Daniel P-Joseph Burdo, B.A.*; Lauren Couturier, B.A.*; Daniel Jacob Cunningham, B.A.; Catherine de Oliveira, B.A.; Julia S. Fisher, B.A.; Lucy Elizabeth Greisner, B.A.*; Rachel Hibberd, B.A.; Matthew Craig Holmes, B.A.; Nicole Hughes, B.A.; Kathleen Louise Jones, B.A. Summa Cum Laude; Michelle Lynn Miller, B.A.◊ Summa Cum Laude; Abigail Naylor, B.S.*◊ Summa Cum Laude; Kimball Elizabeth Nicholson, B.A.; Hannah Milleah Pender, B.A.◊ Magna Cum Laude; Jillian E. Ray, B.A.; Barbara Fay Richert, B.S.*; Caroline Dorothy Smith, B.A.; Faye Smith, B.A.; Emily Joanne May Stowe, B.A.*; Shane Sullivan, B.A.; Amber Nicole Tanner, B.A.; Blaire Marie Trippett, B.A.; Leah Wilson, B.A.*
- SPORT, RECREATION & WELLNESS
Recreation: Equestrian
Celeste Ellen Kenney, B.S.* Summa Cum Laude; Abigail Naylor, B.S.*◊ Summa Cum Laude; Jordan Margaret Smith, B.S.*; Grace Emma Stevens, B.S.; Lydia Kathryn Van Kirk, B.S.* Summa Cum Laude
Sport, Recreation & Wellness Management
Austin Samuel Andryshak, B.S.; Cori Suzanna Beck, B.S.* Cum Laude; Allysha Cathryn Bittinger, B.S.; Benjamin D. DiCrasto, B.S.* Magna Cum Laude; Marissa Michelle Hews, B.S. Cum Laude; McKenzie Grace Marie Marti, B.S.; Abigail Marie Quattrone, B.S.
ASSOCIATE DEGREES
- HOUGHTON, NY CAMPUS
Joy Elisabeth Bartell, A.A.
- HOUGHTON / BUFFALO SYMPHONY CIRCLE
Soumaya Houssein Hassan, A.A.; Bu Meh, A.A.; Bue Meh, A.A.; Paku Mo, A.A.; Qoresho I. Mohamed, A.A.; Alice Niyogusenga, A.A.; Hana W. Redie, A.A.; Huda W. Redie, A.A.; Nee Lar Win, A.A.; Riziki Vare Zablon, A.A.
- HOUGHTON / BUFFALO HOPE HOUSE
Patrick Michael Foster, A.A.; Santo Gonzalez, A.A.; Joseph Edward Wallace, A.A.
- HOUGHTON / UTICA
Eh Khu Hser, A.A.; Kaw Htoo, A.A.; Way Moo, A.A.; Hser Moo Paw, A.A.; Moo Lay Paw, A.A.; Sa Sea Shee, A.A.; Eh Leh Sher, A.A.; Pho Mu Sid, A.A.; Hla Thein, A.A.
* Students with multiple majors
† Pi Kappa Lambda — National Music Honor Society
◊ Psi Chi — The National Honor Society in Psychology
‡ Sigma Zeta — National Science and Mathematics Honor Society
When majors are in different departments, the student’s name appears in each department.